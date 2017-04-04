VA defending work to fix troubled vet...

VA defending work to fix troubled veteran suicide hotline

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The Department of Veterans Affairs is telling skeptical members of Congress that it has fixed problems with its suicide hotline that were highlighted in a critical recent internal watchdog report. A March 20 audit by the VA inspector general had found that nearly a third of calls to the Veterans Crisis Line as recently as November were bounced to back-up centers run by an outside contractor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Hermie 263,489
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min copout 1,512,171
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 min South Knox Hombre 5,454
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 4 min Denny CranesPlace 333
News Senators work quietly on long-shot bid for comp... 4 min tomin cali 6
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 6 min NotSoDivineMsM 7,725
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min District 1 239,925
Gay Skype !! 1 hr Jog 175
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC