US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from execution

The U.S. Supreme Court spared the life of an Arkansas inmate minutes before his death warrant was set to expire Monday, scuttling efforts to resume capital punishment after nearly 12 years in a state with an aggressive plan to carry out four double executions before its supply of a lethal injection drug expires. The court's decision was the second time Don Davis had been granted a reprieve shortly before execution - he was within hours of death in 2010.

