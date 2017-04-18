US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from execution
There are 2 comments on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 20 hrs ago, titled US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from execution. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
The U.S. Supreme Court spared the life of an Arkansas inmate minutes before his death warrant was set to expire Monday, scuttling efforts to resume capital punishment after nearly 12 years in a state with an aggressive plan to carry out four double executions before its supply of a lethal injection drug expires. The court's decision was the second time Don Davis had been granted a reprieve shortly before execution - he was within hours of death in 2010.
|
Since: Apr 09
21,163
Location hidden
|
#1 19 hrs ago
Oh no! Now the rednecks may not get to perform their execution octo-xtravaganza!
|
Since: Mar 09
11,175
The Left Coast
|
#3 10 hrs ago
So what if he did a home invasion and killed the woman? She owned a gun so she probably deserved it. Must be that new liberal SC justice Trump appointed.
|
