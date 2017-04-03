US strike on Syria is widely praised, but angers Russia
There are 19 comments on the WAND-TV Decatur story from 8 hrs ago, titled US strike on Syria is widely praised, but angers Russia. In it, WAND-TV Decatur reports that:
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem, speaks during a press conference, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Damascus, Syria. Moallem told reporters Thursday that it didn't use chem... .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,140
NYC
|
#1 8 hrs ago
Putin is integral part of the axis of evil of Russia-Iran and Syria which is pushing the Middle East to an all-out war using 150 billion dollars that Hillary and Obama awarded the Iranian terrorist nuke regime in 2015 nuke deal and which was used for arming terrorists with missiles and gas bombs for attacking Israel. Putin would not dare doing anything whatsoever to US Navy which is much stronger and of much advanced technology compared to the Russian stuff. Putin feels angry and helpless when President Trump as the commander in chief of US Military attacks his ally Syria and Iran in Syria after eight years of Obama and Hillary bending over to Putin demands and acting like a scared kindergarten kids. The use of sarin gas bomb against the Syrian people was a provocation of the Putin-Khomeini-Assad axis of evil in effort to test Trump who was blamed by Hillary Rice and Obama with the use of US Intelligence agents for his good relations with Russia that proved to be lies and libel against Trump. Thank the Lord for our great president Donald Trump for defeating the evil criminal murderer of babies Assad and destroying the air base from where Assad continued his sarin nerve gas attacks on innocent women and children. Trump acted as a great leader of the new world where America will not tolerate the barbaric killing of children and babies by sick minded Mozlem Brother terrorist Assad who is armed and financed by the evil Iranian regime of Khomeini and supported by Iranian terrorist organizations of Quds and Hezbollah with the major anti-aircraft and airstrikes by the Russian military that is commanded by the evil Putin. Clearly, the Russian support of the evil Syrian killer Assad means that President Trump will not make any deal with the evil distrustful dictator Putin on ending the war in Syria. Undoubtedly, the killing of more than hundred innocent Syrians mostly young children using nerve type gas requires massive harsh reaction from President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, including bombing the chemical storage locations and all equipment including aircrafts and military units which makes it possible for Assad to use his nerve gas bombs and to kill innocent people. President Trump told the American people about our successful winning operation of our great US Military after it was completed unlike Obama who gave details of what he plans to do and then cancel. The civilized world except Russia and Iran supported US punishment of the evil Syria-Iranian-Russian axis of evil. The world is getting more violent and out of control since the civil war in Syria started under Hillary and Senator John McCain watch as they provided weapons from Libya to Syrian terrorists of ISIS and al Qaida that they made their ally and called them Rebels who seek Democracy which was false. Six years of civil war in Syria that killed more than 600,000 innocent Syrians with Russian forces that Hillary Clinton allowed to become major military power in Syria to protect Assad with two large Russian navy ports and with collaboration with Iranian terrorist units of Quds and Hezbollah created major humanitarian crisis that affects the entire Middle East, Europe and America with millions of refugees spreading all over.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
944
Location hidden
|
#2 7 hrs ago
Hit em again
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Obama was too timed and sissy to do anything but talk about the Syrian-Russian-Iranian axis. But President Trump is asserting U.S. dominance on the issue, and he secured Russian agreement to "step aside." And wouldn't you know, Democrats who've been crying for action against the Russians, are now crying we need Congressional approval. And if the Russians attack our resources in Syria, we'll have to hit them--without approval from the Democrats.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
Excuse me but six months ago you were rallying support for an American alliance with Basher Al Assad and Russia to defeat ISIS, despite the 400,000 civilian deaths attributed to Putin and Assad and by the same sarin gas attack
I guess you're as flexible as Donald Trump
|
#5 6 hrs ago
You've got to be kidding. Who'll forget the Republicans campaign mantra of the Red Line?
Republicans used Obama's appeal to Congress as a campaign mantra and quickly evacuated the capital on an extended recess to avoid debate and a vote before the midterm elections
Republicans refused to remotely consider allowing Obama the use of military force to retaliate against Assad for the 2013 sarin attack on civilians. Repeatedly passive Republicans were scared to debate and vote to strike Assad's regime after multiple Obama requests. Republicans sat on their hands and blatantly ignore the 200,000 civilian deaths and wanted to shut the door on Syrian refugees
|
#6 6 hrs ago
How strange, after 2 years of hiding and ignoring the Syrian civilian deaths , now under Loser Donald Trump, who swore no military intervention and rallied against Obama using military force in 2013 now you mopes are all in on military force in Syria
|
#7 6 hrs ago
Nah, he's just full of gas.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,144
The Left Coast
|
#8 2 hrs ago
WTF , not even a couple Obama pink lines in the sand?
|
#9 2 hrs ago
How exactly is destroying one small airfield Syria in our national interest?
|
#10 2 hrs ago
You are so wrong on this one! In spite of the right-wing's constant nagging of Obama's red-line as a disaster, the fact is that without a bomb being dropped, the Bashar Assad regime had to admit having a massive chemical weapons program it had never before acknowledged, agreed to give it up and submitted to a multinational coalition that removed and destroyed the deadly trove. It was very effective and coercive diplomacy, using the threat of force to achieve an outcome military power itself could not have accomplished.
|
#11 2 hrs ago
I'd like to think that we shouldn't be getting insensitive to violations of the Geneva Conventions. The results of our actions are not a given, but we sent a message. Russia denies the use of Sarin gas but nobody is fooled here. If we got nothing out of it financially, it's a small reminder to the world that we are the good guys even if we don't share all our wealth with the needy. Kind of an "Arsenal of Democracy" gesture for those willing to work for their own.
|
#12 1 hr ago
..except they didn't give up those chemical weapons. Kind of makes the point for those conservatives, I'd say.
|
#13 1 hr ago
It wasn't, but any half baked excuse will suffice. The Syrians were running operations today from that same air field.
So apparently the base is still operational
|
#14 1 hr ago
.......
Come on Spocko, a squadron of 20 Syrian Jets was destroyed. And that's no small potatoes. Do you have any idea of what one jet costs? Check the Net before spouting off. Are you ready for a Russian warship to be sunk? That might be next, and I suggest you start speaking more positively about American initiatives, unless perhaps you're not an American?
|
#15 45 min ago
Bashar Al-Assad has no where to go, and he has only two options. He can either flee for his life or attempt to blame Russia and Iran for making him "do it," and try cutting a deal with Trump. His end of the deal would be to send the Russians and Iranians packing, and invite the U.S. in to take control of everything, in exchange for asylum in the U.S. And he better do it before the Russians and Iranians blame him, in exchange for U.S. forgiveness. Sound unthinkable? Guess again.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
76,087
Location hidden
|
#16 42 min ago
I'll join the conspiracy theorists with one of my own.
Putin and Trump came to an agreement that Trump could order a strike on Assad, as long as it was minor. That way, Trump could look tough and Putin could keep his White House connection.
|
#17 13 min ago
Yea, that probably is what some people thought about the diabolical Idi Amin of Uganda and Marko of the Philippines
|
#18 11 min ago
Believable scenario.
|
#19 6 min ago
Very astute and quite plausible! A Minor strike, only a half dozen or so (adult) casualties; Not too bad for Assad OR Putin (who will undoubtedly replace any Syrian equipment losses)....While also making tRump appear the hero to his base supporters & getting some applause from other folks as well. Notice the timing? Just before the Recess, just after the nuclear option debacle, in the heat of a scandalous WhiteHouse-tRumpteam-Russia investigation. And for shock value, tRump goes solo, with no approval.....It's narcissism & showbiz with tRump; his main goal was to DEFLECT attention from where it was to where he WANTS it to be. Keep an eye on the hand tRump keeps behind his back!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|No Surprize
|1,513,904
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|1 min
|Mikey
|16
|Gabbard: Syrian air strike could lead to nuclea...
|1 min
|Retribution
|75
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|1 min
|Say What
|439
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|2 min
|huntcoyotes
|322
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|American Lady
|263,990
|Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court no...
|4 min
|Frogface Kate
|79
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|26 min
|Soetoro
|240,045
|Gay Skype !!
|1 hr
|masahiro1222
|186
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 hr
|True Judment
|7,860
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC