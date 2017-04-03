US strike on Syria is widely praised,...

US strike on Syria is widely praised, but angers Russia

There are 19 comments on the WAND-TV Decatur story from 8 hrs ago, titled US strike on Syria is widely praised, but angers Russia. In it, WAND-TV Decatur reports that:

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem, speaks during a press conference, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Damascus, Syria. Moallem told reporters Thursday that it didn't use chem... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,140

NYC

#1 8 hrs ago
Putin is integral part of the axis of evil of Russia-Iran and Syria which is pushing the Middle East to an all-out war using 150 billion dollars that Hillary and Obama awarded the Iranian terrorist nuke regime in 2015 nuke deal and which was used for arming terrorists with missiles and gas bombs for attacking Israel. Putin would not dare doing anything whatsoever to US Navy which is much stronger and of much advanced technology compared to the Russian stuff. Putin feels angry and helpless when President Trump as the commander in chief of US Military attacks his ally Syria and Iran in Syria after eight years of Obama and Hillary bending over to Putin demands and acting like a scared kindergarten kids. The use of sarin gas bomb against the Syrian people was a provocation of the Putin-Khomeini-Assad axis of evil in effort to test Trump who was blamed by Hillary Rice and Obama with the use of US Intelligence agents for his good relations with Russia that proved to be lies and libel against Trump. Thank the Lord for our great president Donald Trump for defeating the evil criminal murderer of babies Assad and destroying the air base from where Assad continued his sarin nerve gas attacks on innocent women and children. Trump acted as a great leader of the new world where America will not tolerate the barbaric killing of children and babies by sick minded Mozlem Brother terrorist Assad who is armed and financed by the evil Iranian regime of Khomeini and supported by Iranian terrorist organizations of Quds and Hezbollah with the major anti-aircraft and airstrikes by the Russian military that is commanded by the evil Putin. Clearly, the Russian support of the evil Syrian killer Assad means that President Trump will not make any deal with the evil distrustful dictator Putin on ending the war in Syria. Undoubtedly, the killing of more than hundred innocent Syrians mostly young children using nerve type gas requires massive harsh reaction from President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, including bombing the chemical storage locations and all equipment including aircrafts and military units which makes it possible for Assad to use his nerve gas bombs and to kill innocent people. President Trump told the American people about our successful winning operation of our great US Military after it was completed unlike Obama who gave details of what he plans to do and then cancel. The civilized world except Russia and Iran supported US punishment of the evil Syria-Iranian-Russian axis of evil. The world is getting more violent and out of control since the civil war in Syria started under Hillary and Senator John McCain watch as they provided weapons from Libya to Syrian terrorists of ISIS and al Qaida that they made their ally and called them Rebels who seek Democracy which was false. Six years of civil war in Syria that killed more than 600,000 innocent Syrians with Russian forces that Hillary Clinton allowed to become major military power in Syria to protect Assad with two large Russian navy ports and with collaboration with Iranian terrorist units of Quds and Hezbollah created major humanitarian crisis that affects the entire Middle East, Europe and America with millions of refugees spreading all over.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

944

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
Hit em again

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 7 hrs ago
Obama was too timed and sissy to do anything but talk about the Syrian-Russian-Iranian axis. But President Trump is asserting U.S. dominance on the issue, and he secured Russian agreement to "step aside." And wouldn't you know, Democrats who've been crying for action against the Russians, are now crying we need Congressional approval. And if the Russians attack our resources in Syria, we'll have to hit them--without approval from the Democrats.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#4 6 hrs ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Putin is integral part of the axis of evil of Russia-Iran and Syria which is pushing the Middle East to an all-out war using 150 billion dollars that Hillary and Obama awarded the Iranian terrorist nuke regime in 2015 nuke deal and which was used for arming terrorists with missiles and gas bombs for attacking Israel. Putin would not dare doing anything whatsoever to US Navy which is much stronger and of much advanced technology compared to the Russian stuff. Putin feels angry and helpless when President Trump as the commander in chief of US Military attacks his ally Syria and Iran in Syria after eight years of Obama and Hillary bending over to Putin demands and acting like a scared kindergarten kids. The use of sarin gas bomb against the Syrian people was a provocation of the Putin-Khomeini-Assad axis of evil in effort to test Trump who was blamed by Hillary Rice and Obama with the use of US Intelligence agents for his good relations with Russia that proved to be lies and libel against Trump. Thank the Lord for our great president Donald Trump for defeating the evil criminal murderer of babies Assad and destroying the air base from where Assad continued his sarin nerve gas attacks on innocent women and children. Trump acted as a great leader of the new world where America will not tolerate the barbaric killing of children and babies by sick minded Mozlem Brother terrorist Assad who is armed and financed by the evil Iranian regime of Khomeini and supported by Iranian terrorist organizations of Quds and Hezbollah with the major anti-aircraft and airstrikes by the Russian military that is commanded by the evil Putin. Clearly, the Russian support of the evil Syrian killer Assad means that President Trump will not make any deal with the evil distrustful dictator Putin on ending the war in Syria. Undoubtedly, the killing of more than hundred innocent Syrians mostly young children using nerve type gas requires massive harsh reaction from President Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, including bombing the chemical storage locations and all equipment including aircrafts and military units which makes it possible for Assad to use his nerve gas bombs and to kill innocent people. President Trump told the American people about our successful winning operation of our great US Military after it was completed unlike Obama who gave details of what he plans to do and then cancel. The civilized world except Russia and Iran supported US punishment of the evil Syria-Iranian-Russian axis of evil. The world is getting more violent and out of control since the civil war in Syria started under Hillary and Senator John McCain watch as they provided weapons from Libya to Syrian terrorists of ISIS and al Qaida that they made their ally and called them Rebels who seek Democracy which was false. Six years of civil war in Syria that killed more than 600,000 innocent Syrians with Russian forces that Hillary Clinton allowed to become major military power in Syria to protect Assad with two large Russian navy ports and with collaboration with Iranian terrorist units of Quds and Hezbollah created major humanitarian crisis that affects the entire Middle East, Europe and America with millions of refugees spreading all over.
Excuse me but six months ago you were rallying support for an American alliance with Basher Al Assad and Russia to defeat ISIS, despite the 400,000 civilian deaths attributed to Putin and Assad and by the same sarin gas attack

I guess you're as flexible as Donald Trump

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#5 6 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Obama was too timed and sissy to do anything but talk about the Syrian-Russian-Iranian axis. But President Trump is asserting U.S. dominance on the issue, and he secured Russian agreement to "step aside." And wouldn't you know, Democrats who've been crying for action against the Russians, are now crying we need Congressional approval. And if the Russians attack our resources in Syria, we'll have to hit them--without approval from the Democrats.
You've got to be kidding. Who'll forget the Republicans campaign mantra of the Red Line?

Republicans used Obama's appeal to Congress as a campaign mantra and quickly evacuated the capital on an extended recess to avoid debate and a vote before the midterm elections

Republicans refused to remotely consider allowing Obama the use of military force to retaliate against Assad for the 2013 sarin attack on civilians. Repeatedly passive Republicans were scared to debate and vote to strike Assad's regime after multiple Obama requests. Republicans sat on their hands and blatantly ignore the 200,000 civilian deaths and wanted to shut the door on Syrian refugees

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#6 6 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Hit em again
How strange, after 2 years of hiding and ignoring the Syrian civilian deaths , now under Loser Donald Trump, who swore no military intervention and rallied against Obama using military force in 2013 now you mopes are all in on military force in Syria

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#7 6 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Excuse me but six months ago you were rallying support for an American alliance with Basher Al Assad and Russia to defeat ISIS, despite the 400,000 civilian deaths attributed to Putin and Assad and by the same sarin gas attack

I guess you're as flexible as Donald Trump
Nah, he's just full of gas.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,144

The Left Coast

#8 2 hrs ago
WTF , not even a couple Obama pink lines in the sand?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 2 hrs ago
How exactly is destroying one small airfield Syria in our national interest?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#10 2 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
Obama was too timed and sissy to do anything but talk about the Syrian-Russian-Iranian axis. But President Trump is asserting U.S. dominance on the issue, and he secured Russian agreement to "step aside." And wouldn't you know, Democrats who've been crying for action against the Russians, are now crying we need Congressional approval. And if the Russians attack our resources in Syria, we'll have to hit them--without approval from the Democrats.
You are so wrong on this one! In spite of the right-wing's constant nagging of Obama's red-line as a disaster, the fact is that without a bomb being dropped, the Bashar Assad regime had to admit having a massive chemical weapons program it had never before acknowledged, agreed to give it up and submitted to a multinational coalition that removed and destroyed the deadly trove. It was very effective and coercive diplomacy, using the threat of force to achieve an outcome military power itself could not have accomplished.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#11 2 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
How exactly is destroying one small airfield Syria in our national interest?
I'd like to think that we shouldn't be getting insensitive to violations of the Geneva Conventions. The results of our actions are not a given, but we sent a message. Russia denies the use of Sarin gas but nobody is fooled here. If we got nothing out of it financially, it's a small reminder to the world that we are the good guys even if we don't share all our wealth with the needy. Kind of an "Arsenal of Democracy" gesture for those willing to work for their own.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#12 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>
You are so wrong on this one! In spite of the right-wing's constant nagging of Obama's red-line as a disaster, the fact is that without a bomb being dropped, the Bashar Assad regime had to admit having a massive chemical weapons program it had never before acknowledged, agreed to give it up and submitted to a multinational coalition that removed and destroyed the deadly trove. It was very effective and coercive diplomacy, using the threat of force to achieve an outcome military power itself could not have accomplished.
..except they didn't give up those chemical weapons. Kind of makes the point for those conservatives, I'd say.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#13 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
How exactly is destroying one small airfield Syria in our national interest?
It wasn't, but any half baked excuse will suffice. The Syrians were running operations today from that same air field.

So apparently the base is still operational
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#14 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
How exactly is destroying one small airfield Syria in our national interest?
.......
Come on Spocko, a squadron of 20 Syrian Jets was destroyed. And that's no small potatoes. Do you have any idea of what one jet costs? Check the Net before spouting off. Are you ready for a Russian warship to be sunk? That might be next, and I suggest you start speaking more positively about American initiatives, unless perhaps you're not an American?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#15 45 min ago
Bashar Al-Assad has no where to go, and he has only two options. He can either flee for his life or attempt to blame Russia and Iran for making him "do it," and try cutting a deal with Trump. His end of the deal would be to send the Russians and Iranians packing, and invite the U.S. in to take control of everything, in exchange for asylum in the U.S. And he better do it before the Russians and Iranians blame him, in exchange for U.S. forgiveness. Sound unthinkable? Guess again.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

76,087

Location hidden
#16 42 min ago
I'll join the conspiracy theorists with one of my own.
Putin and Trump came to an agreement that Trump could order a strike on Assad, as long as it was minor. That way, Trump could look tough and Putin could keep his White House connection.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#17 13 min ago
USA Today wrote:
Bashar Al-Assad has no where to go, and he has only two options. He can either flee for his life or attempt to blame Russia and Iran for making him "do it," and try cutting a deal with Trump. His end of the deal would be to send the Russians and Iranians packing, and invite the U.S. in to take control of everything, in exchange for asylum in the U.S. And he better do it before the Russians and Iranians blame him, in exchange for U.S. forgiveness. Sound unthinkable? Guess again.
Yea, that probably is what some people thought about the diabolical Idi Amin of Uganda and Marko of the Philippines

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#18 11 min ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
I'll join the conspiracy theorists with one of my own.
Putin and Trump came to an agreement that Trump could order a strike on Assad, as long as it was minor. That way, Trump could look tough and Putin could keep his White House connection.
Believable scenario.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
One Womyn Riot

Louisville, CO

#19 6 min ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
I'll join the conspiracy theorists with one of my own.
Putin and Trump came to an agreement that Trump could order a strike on Assad, as long as it was minor. That way, Trump could look tough and Putin could keep his White House connection.
Very astute and quite plausible! A Minor strike, only a half dozen or so (adult) casualties; Not too bad for Assad OR Putin (who will undoubtedly replace any Syrian equipment losses)....While also making tRump appear the hero to his base supporters & getting some applause from other folks as well. Notice the timing? Just before the Recess, just after the nuclear option debacle, in the heat of a scandalous WhiteHouse-tRumpteam-Russia investigation. And for shock value, tRump goes solo, with no approval.....It's narcissism & showbiz with tRump; his main goal was to DEFLECT attention from where it was to where he WANTS it to be. Keep an eye on the hand tRump keeps behind his back!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min No Surprize 1,513,904
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... 1 min Mikey 16
News Gabbard: Syrian air strike could lead to nuclea... 1 min Retribution 75
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 1 min Say What 439
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 2 min huntcoyotes 322
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min American Lady 263,990
News Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court no... 4 min Frogface Kate 79
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 26 min Soetoro 240,045
Gay Skype !! 1 hr masahiro1222 186
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 hr True Judment 7,860
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC