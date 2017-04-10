US show of force to North Korea also could show US weakness
There are 3 comments on the Houston Chronicle story from 12 hrs ago, titled US show of force to North Korea also could show US weakness. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors conduct flight operations on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson flight deck in April 8, 2017. The Trump administration deployed an aircraft carrier to the region this week in a show of force that also could expose American weakness.
#1 12 hrs ago
Woulda, coulda, shoulda.... What's the goal? Are you waiting for the public or the stockholders to choose?
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,150
NYC
#4 7 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, President Donald Trump was right to send US Aircraft carrier to the Korean peninsula while his talks with the Chinese President Xi were fruitful in putting pressure on North Korea to stop its wild out of control nuclear tests that put the entire region and US in danger. Trump and Secretary of Defense ‘Mad Dog’ Matis proved to insist on stopping the North Koreans from conducting further nuclear tests. America as well as China will not agree like the failed and weak Hillary Clinton, Kerry and Obama to ‘live’ with a nuclear-armed Pyongyang," Matis implied that North Korea should avoid making ‘mistakes’ at this time when US Navy can destroy the nuke sites with cruise missiles as Trump did recently to Syria air base where Sarin gas WMDs were used to kill innocent women and children.
#5 5 hrs ago
I'm sorry Putin, I'm not trying to oust Assad..1st American leader to a communist power make him stop firing and run to Nkorea
