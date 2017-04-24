US sets up missile defense in S. Kore...

US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North shows power

There are 1 comment on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from 13 hrs ago, titled US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North shows power. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

U.S. military vehicle moves as South Korean police officers try to block residents and protesters who oppose a plan to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, in ... . In this Monday, April 24, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan is greeted as it arrives in Busan, South Korea, for a sc... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,180

NYC

#1 8 hrs ago
Ex. KGB madman Putin is even more dangerous than North Korean madman Kim Jong Un as Russia could act unpredictably to support the Iranian-North Korean partnership in nukes mounted on SCMM against America and NATO. Evidently, the North Korean-Iranian-Syrian axis pf evil with the support of the Russian regime of Putin prove to present major danger of nuke war against the civilized world. President Trump is right to talk to US Senators and to the leaders of the world including NATO and China about the need to stop the out of mind evil dictator of North Korea Kim Jong Un who proved to be unpredictable dangerous and oppose any talks with Trump or China. Us Military is right to protect South Korea with anti-Missile system and will large Armada of aircraft carriers and submarines with Destroyer ships that all aim at preventing another nuke test of North Korea. Enough is enough with rogue totalitarian evil regimes of Kim Jong Un, Putin, Khomeini and Assad which seek control over the world. We all support our President Trump and Secretary James Mattis together with Secretary Tillerson and the great US military to stop the danger to the American people, our allies and to destroy the axis of evil for once and for all for a peaceful world.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min VetnorsGate 1,522,323
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 8 min ThomasA 2,060
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 16 min IND 265,266
News Under Trump, ICE arrests soar for migrants with... 18 min Chilli J 225
News Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo... 20 min RTIC 14
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 25 min ThomasA 313,980
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 27 min nature lover 55
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 52 min Justice Dale 240,342
News Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago... 58 min Retired SOF 92
News Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state 1 hr spud 332
News White House refuses to hand over documents to F... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 52
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC