There are on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from 13 hrs ago, titled US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North shows power. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

U.S. military vehicle moves as South Korean police officers try to block residents and protesters who oppose a plan to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, in ... . In this Monday, April 24, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan is greeted as it arrives in Busan, South Korea, for a sc... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.