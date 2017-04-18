US Sen. Elizabeth Warren launches boo...

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren launches book tour

There are 8 comments on the Brandon Sun story from 14 hrs ago, titled US Sen. Elizabeth Warren launches book tour. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

She wasn't in her home state, but U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren couldn't have asked for a friendlier audience to launch her book tour. The Massachusetts Democrat entered and left to warm ovations Tuesday night at the Barnes & Noble in Manhattan's Union Square, where she spoke about "This Fight is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class."

anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#1 9 hrs ago
Setting up your soft-corruption infrastructure, eh? Books won't get you the bribes you seek.

Bribes won't get you the votes you seek either. Just face it. You're banking on the angry women vote and that will put you at odds with everyone else. It's too late now. Pride will never let you see past your addiction. Addiction will never let you see past your pride.

This has nothing to do with the middle class. They don't buy books from politicians. They don't even buy paperbacks anymore. Maybe a couple comics This is about your "glass ceiling" and establishing your inner circle of pay-to-play minions. Maybe you can recruit the publishers of "My Little Pony" but I wouldn't recommend it. They're just Fedora wearing closet pedophiles because they'll never get what they want from angry women.

Face it. "Glass Ceiling" is your call and you need to cut your deals with the mob. Just another career politician.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,176

The Left Coast

#2 6 hrs ago
She makes all Native Americans proud.

kuda

Edison, NJ

#3 6 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Setting up your soft-corruption infrastructure, eh? Books won't get you the bribes you seek.

Bribes won't get you the votes you seek either. Just face it. You're banking on the angry women vote and that will put you at odds with everyone else. It's too late now. Pride will never let you see past your addiction. Addiction will never let you see past your pride.

This has nothing to do with the middle class. They don't buy books from politicians. They don't even buy paperbacks anymore. Maybe a couple comics This is about your "glass ceiling" and establishing your inner circle of pay-to-play minions. Maybe you can recruit the publishers of "My Little Pony" but I wouldn't recommend it. They're just Fedora wearing closet pedophiles because they'll never get what they want from angry women.

Face it. "Glass Ceiling" is your call and you need to cut your deals with the mob. Just another career politician.
Mocking and ridiculing Warren or her progressive ideology won't get you the votes you seek to defeat her and her message either. Just face it. You're banking on the angry misogynistic/xenophobic vote and that will put you at odds with normal Americans. It's too late now. Pride may never let you see past your addiction. Addiction may never let you see past your pride.

Elizabeth Warren clearly represents the values of most normal Americans, which explains right wing extremists' persistent fear of, and unrelenting attention to, her. They mock her for daring threaten to break through the "glass ceiling," for being an outspoken and confrontational woman, for her native American heritage, and for advocating equal opportunity for all to embrace the American dream.

Elizabeth Warren exemplifies the best traditions of American leadership.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#4 5 hrs ago
kuda wrote:
Mocking and ridiculing Warren or her progressive ideology won't get you the votes you seek to defeat her and her message either. Just face it. You're banking on the angry misogynistic/xenophobic vote and that will put you at odds with normal Americans. It's too late now. Pride may never let you see past your addiction. Addiction may never let you see past your pride.

Elizabeth Warren clearly represents the values of most normal Americans, which explains right wing extremists' persistent fear of, and unrelenting attention to, her. They mock her for daring threaten to break through the "glass ceiling," for being an outspoken and confrontational woman, for her native American heritage, and for advocating equal opportunity for all to embrace the American dream.

Elizabeth Warren exemplifies the best traditions of American leadership.
Actually, there is east coast, west coast, and the rest of America.

To clarify, middle America thinks differently than the coasts.

It would not suprise me to see Warren make a run for president in 2020, If she actually would win, check back with us on the values she may install, opps instill.
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,555

Lake Geneva, WI

#5 4 hrs ago
kuda wrote:
Mocking and ridiculing Warren or her progressive ideology won't get you the votes you seek to defeat her and her message either. Just face it. You're banking on the angry misogynistic/xenophobic vote and that will put you at odds with normal Americans. It's too late now. Pride may never let you see past your addiction. Addiction may never let you see past your pride.

Elizabeth Warren clearly represents the values of most normal Americans, which explains right wing extremists' persistent fear of, and unrelenting attention to, her. They mock her for daring threaten to break through the "glass ceiling," for being an outspoken and confrontational woman, for her native American heritage, and for advocating equal opportunity for all to embrace the American dream.

Elizabeth Warren exemplifies the best traditions of American leadership.
Values in the uber left Massachusetts are FAR different then they are in pretty much the rest of the country. I wouldn't consider a state that continually elected Ted Kennedy to be a measuring stick of what the country's morals are.

MAYBE people on the right are worried that this kook-berry could rally enough useful idiots to enact her crackpot ideas and make them law. It's called not underestimating your enemy.
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,555

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 4 hrs ago
Well, I do know one thing.....

If old Lizzy is going to make her book readable to her fans and people that would vote for her, there had better be plenty of pictures and color by number sections........

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#7 4 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Well, I do know one thing.....

If old Lizzy is going to make her book readable to her fans and people that would vote for her, there had better be plenty of pictures and color by number sections........
Just pictures, we don't want to stress em.
kuda

Edison, NJ

#8 4 hrs ago
Frogface Kate wrote:
Actually, there is east coast, west coast, and the rest of America.

To clarify, middle America thinks differently than the coasts.

It would not suprise me to see Warren make a run for president in 2020, If she actually would win, check back with us on the values she may install, opps instill.
I certainly recognize our regional differences as pertains to personal value traditions -- perhaps the greatest discrepancies lying in the contrast between our bible belt and our coasts. However, my reference to normal American values pertains to those that are our most basic and thus define us as a people and great nation -- our documented commitment to equal freedom and opportunity to enjoy life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

Elizabeth Warren's platform is her advocacy of these values. While no one here has argued against her platform, there's been no shortage of careful ad hominem arguments and unfounded predictions of gloom and doom associated with her public service.

Elizabeth Warren's political opponents here on Topix, at least those who seem actually to hate her for some reason, are simply duplicating their bashing of Hillary Clinton. I'd welcome anyone's effort to present at least one substantive, documented argument against her platform and history of public service.

