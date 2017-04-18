US ready to strike free trade deal with Britain, says senior Republican
The United States is ready to strike a free trade deal with Britain as soon as possible, the Speaker of the House of Representatives said. Paul Ryan, a senior member of Donald Trump's Republican party, told a central London audience that US lawmakers are committed to working with the president towards a bilateral agreement with the UK.
