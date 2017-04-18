US prosecutors weighing charges against WikiLeaks: Reports
There are 1 comment on the The Indian Express story from 12 hrs ago, titled US prosecutors weighing charges against WikiLeaks: Reports.
Two media reports say US prosecutors are preparing or closely considering charges against the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, including its founder Julian Assange, for revealing sensitive government secrets. CNN reported Thursday that authorities are preparing to seek Assange's arrest.
#1 5 hrs ago
Too bad you don't have the guts to pursue white collar crime.
