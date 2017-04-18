There are on the The Indian Express story from 12 hrs ago, titled US prosecutors weighing charges against WikiLeaks: Reports. In it, The Indian Express reports that:

Two media reports say US prosecutors are preparing or closely considering charges against the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, including its founder Julian Assange, for revealing sensitive government secrets. CNN reported Thursday that authorities are preparing to seek Assange's arrest.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Indian Express.