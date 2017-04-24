US-Mexico wall demands eased as spending talks advance
Congressional negotiators have inched towards a potential agreement on a catch-all spending bill that would deny President Donald Trump's request for immediate funding to construct a wall along the Mexico border. The emerging measure would increase the defence budget and eliminate the threat of a government shutdown on Mr Trump's 100th day in office this Saturday.
#1 7 hrs ago
If the Trumpster wants a wall and a bigger military, he can start a Go Fund Me page, and all his supporters can pay for it. And by the way, does anyone miss complete sentences?
#2 6 hrs ago
Agree with you 100%!
#3 5 hrs ago
Everyone wanting to get illegal family members in are bitching about the wall. And a billion dollars to build the wall is a pittance compared to the billions which would be spent on federal programs for illegals. Build the Wall.
#4 5 hrs ago
Whenever a Mexican official would say that of course they weren’t going to pay for a wall, tRump would tell his crowds,“The wall just got 10 feet higher!”
And oh, would they cheer, thrilled beyond measure at the idea of punishing Mexico for its insolence and showing them who the boss is.
Yes, the wall was about fear and hatred of immigrants, but more than anything it was a vision of empowerment.
But just look what tRump has been reduced to now.
Sunday, he tweeted:
“Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall.”
Those are the words of a man who knows that he can’t keep his promise.
What accounts for tRump’s apparent willingness to put off construction of the wall?
There’s the immediate need to keep the government open, and he may have realized that Democrats will not budge on this issue.
He may also have realized that the wall is extremely unpopular, with polls consistently showing around 60 percent of Americans opposed to it, even if it remains popular with tRump’s base.
Interestingly enough, the wall is more popular the farther you get from the border itself, which suggests that the people most unsettled by immigration aren’t those whose communities have the most immigrants, but those whose communities are incorporating significant numbers of immigrants for the first time.
And not a single member of the House or Senate who actually represents a border district or state, a group that includes both Democrats and Republicans, supports building a wall.
As the months and years pass, tRump’s voters may realize that they got sold a myth, and he was never going to deliver.
Or maybe not.
For them, the story may have been so compelling that it doesn’t matter whether it came true.
But in the real world, there won’t be a wall spanning the border, and Mexico sure as hell won’t pay for it.
No matter what the so-called president tries to claim.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#5 4 hrs ago
If he has to trade away the wall in order to get REAL tax reform, I'm perfectly OK with that.
Just keep on deporting illegals and the problem with any luck they'll get the message.
#6 4 hrs ago
That's a suckers proposition.
Given Obama's deportation record over his presidency and he needed neither, illegal executive orders or an abundance of federal funding.
It's safe to project that further slashing of the Republicans' 2009 record budget deficit of $1.4 Trillion is, over if this draconian tax cut becomes law.
A Trillion dollar plus tax revenue shrinkage simply piles more onto the $20 trillion dollar debt. We've seen Republicans lump tax cuts onto the national debt over and over with tax cuts and explosions in Spending with the Industrial War Complex
Same formula same results.
#7 3 hrs ago
But the conversation of Mexico paying for the Wall is relatively at this point another campaign lie, right?
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
#8 3 hrs ago
Right. The proof is in the pudding and the numbers say illegal immigration is WAY down under Trump. Could have something to do with someone FINALLY taking the gloves off.
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/state...
As for the tax policies, the fact is Obama added almost $10 trillion to the debt all the while seeing record revenues to the treasury. If you read the tax plan, you'd see that there are plenty of offsets to counter the lower rates. That with the growth explosion that's sure to happen and it will all work out.
All we need now is entitlement reform and we might actually find a path back to fiscal sanity.
#9 2 hrs ago
But if we don't build the wall, all the baggers won't have the machine guns and land mines.
#10 1 hr ago
Another trumps campaign promise broken
#11 1 hr ago
Since Trump was sworn in the number of illegal border crossings has plummeted. It seems that contrary to what Democrats and the media have been telling us for 30 years enforcement of immigration laws works and it is possible to control illegal immigration. Now we need 100% e-verify and stiffer penalties for those who employ, aid, encourage or abet illegal immigration.
#12 1 hr ago
I like the idea of the feds using seized funds from Mexican drug lords to build the wall.
#13 1 hr ago
Here's a clue, we already have those things.
#14 1 hr ago
"Obama added almost $10 trillion to the debt all the while seeing record revenues to the treasury."
That's,not how the debt multiplied. That debt was a result of the massive spending during the Bush administration on extended wars, and the social programs like medicare prescription drugs plans. All signed with no recognizable funding source to pay for those services. That's on top of the hole in funding that dried up as the greatest job loss in generations from 2006-2009 took root. Because Republicans committed to those spending priorities without the revenue on hand to pay for those services does not preclude those bills from coming due.
Laid off people don't. Pay taxes. It wasn't until Obama shrunk federal spending across the board did that $1.4 trillion dollar deficit get reduced.
#15 1 hr ago
How many illegal immigrants are landing in America from locations further away than central America and Mexico. Of the 11 million illegal immigrants less than 6 million came through the southern border or are Hispanic
#16 59 min ago
2006-
Oh yeah that's when the Democrats retook congress.
#17 57 min ago
Most illegals fly to the US and overstay their visas.
So do you propose we stop letting people come to the US for tourism, study and work?
If you think illegal immigration is a drain on the economy, putting a halt on tourism and such will not have a positive impact.
The economy isn't suffering because of the reasons you believe.
Trump is just using this idea to get your hackles up.
He is playing you.
Trump hires immigrants for his clubs citing that he cannot find people in the United States to change bedsheets? Really?
And it appears he prefers his women from other countries too.
Think about it.
#18 56 min ago
How did seized drug money work in Florida? The South American drug cartels purchased and rebuild Miami. Florida is the corrupt money laundromat of the western hemisphere.
#19 52 min ago
How many Democrats bills from Congress did George Bush sign into law? Had the economy not been falling into free fall Republicans wouldn't have loss their majority
#20 49 min ago
It's not illegal immigrants Republicans and White Nationalist are rallying against, it's the browning of America they resent. Illegal immigrants land all day everyday at airports across America. Loser Donald Trump is married to one now
