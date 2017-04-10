US eyes more border prosecutions in shift for California
There are 1 comment on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 14 hrs ago, titled US eyes more border prosecutions in shift for California. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:
Attorney Gene... . FILE--In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, thousands take part in the ''Free the People Immigration March,'' to protest actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,076
Location hidden
|
#1 1 hr ago
Oh my, how do you say Play Dough in Spanish.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,516,237
|Peter Skerry: Opposing immigration wasn't alway...
|2 min
|tomin cali
|1
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|3 min
|Tm Cln
|3,505
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 min
|Jim-ca
|8,036
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|264,521
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 min
|Incognito4Ever
|313,817
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|9 min
|Ronald
|28
|Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik...
|31 min
|Blue America
|590
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Coffee Party
|240,006
|Gay Skype !!
|8 hr
|Ayeboii18
|236
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC