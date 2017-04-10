US eyes more border prosecutions in s...

US eyes more border prosecutions in shift for California

There are 1 comment on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 14 hrs ago, titled US eyes more border prosecutions in shift for California. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:

Attorney Gene... . FILE--In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, thousands take part in the ''Free the People Immigration March,'' to protest actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,076

Location hidden
#1 1 hr ago
Oh my, how do you say Play Dough in Spanish.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,516,237
News Peter Skerry: Opposing immigration wasn't alway... 2 min tomin cali 1
News GOP at war with itself (Mar '16) 3 min Tm Cln 3,505
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 4 min Jim-ca 8,036
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 264,521
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 min Incognito4Ever 313,817
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 9 min Ronald 28
News Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik... 31 min Blue America 590
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Coffee Party 240,006
Gay Skype !! 8 hr Ayeboii18 236
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,822 • Total comments across all topics: 280,308,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC