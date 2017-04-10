There are on the CBS 3 Springfield story from 14 hrs ago, titled US eyes more border prosecutions in shift for California. In it, CBS 3 Springfield reports that:

Attorney Gene... . FILE--In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, thousands take part in the ''Free the People Immigration March,'' to protest actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.