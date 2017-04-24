US executions: New troubles could resonate in upcoming case
There are 3 comments on the Albany Times Union story from 17 hrs ago, titled US executions: New troubles could resonate in upcoming case. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:
In this November 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. The effectiveness of midazolam has been questioned following executions in Ohio, Arizona and, in April 27, 2017, Arkansas.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
#1 16 hrs ago
Gee. Nobody cares! Nobody is interested in your drama on how you dispose of people you don't want to deal with, whether it's drugs or poverty.
Since: Mar 09
11,205
The Left Coast
#2 15 hrs ago
Sure they care. Well, not so much for the girls and women who were raped and murdered, but people care about the murderers that did it.
#4 8 hrs ago
Funny, in the u.s. they allow convicts and animals a humane death but deny those with terminal illnesses the same consideration.
