US court, again, takes up issue of Blagojevich prison term

Blagojevich's attorneys argued Tuesday before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago that the Democrat's good behavior since entering prison in 2012 justifies a reduced sentence. Prosecutor Debra Bonamici responded that Blagojevich deserves his 14-year sentence, especially because he has never admitted he committed serious crimes.

