US carrier strike group heads toward ...

US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific near Korea

There are 6 comments on the KFVS12 story from 15 hrs ago, titled US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific near Korea. In it, KFVS12 reports that:

The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula. North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests and continued pursuit of a nuclear program have raised tensions in the region, where U.S. Navy ships are a common presence and serve in part as a show of force.

anonymouse

New York, NY

#1 11 hrs ago
We'd make a better show with cooperation with China. Same ol' same old.

GetReady

North Augusta, SC

#2 11 hrs ago
anonymouse wrote:
We'd make a better show with cooperation with China. Same ol' same old.
We'll see if Lil Kim just rolls over like Assad did.

FireyFellow44

United States

#3 11 hrs ago
Well here we go again another Cub Scout outting directed by the MUTE -N-CHARGE

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,330

Location hidden
#4 2 hrs ago
GetReady wrote:
<quoted text>

We'll see if Lil Kim just rolls over like Assad did.
We'll also need to see if the greatest president in history forewarns the Koreans like he did with Assad and his Russian allies.


MAWTDA - Make American Wag the Dog Again!

Nothing in the News

Houston, TX

#5 30 min ago
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YecVBMoYtM
Nothing in the News

Houston, TX

#6 18 min ago
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQ8cE0chfxk
Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

