US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific near Korea
There are 6 comments on the KFVS12 story from 15 hrs ago, titled US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific near Korea. In it, KFVS12 reports that:
The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula. North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests and continued pursuit of a nuclear program have raised tensions in the region, where U.S. Navy ships are a common presence and serve in part as a show of force.
#1 11 hrs ago
We'd make a better show with cooperation with China. Same ol' same old.
#2 11 hrs ago
We'll see if Lil Kim just rolls over like Assad did.
United States
#3 11 hrs ago
Well here we go again another Cub Scout outting directed by the MUTE -N-CHARGE
Since: Oct 14
1,330
Location hidden
#4 2 hrs ago
We'll also need to see if the greatest president in history forewarns the Koreans like he did with Assad and his Russian allies.
MAWTDA - Make American Wag the Dog Again!
#5 30 min ago
#6 18 min ago
