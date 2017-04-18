US carrier heading for Korea trains w...

US carrier heading for Korea trains with Japanese destroyers

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

In this March 15, 2017, file photo, U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, approaches Busan port in Busan, South Korea, to participate in an annual joint military exercise called Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States. The American aircraft carrier heading toward the Korean peninsula is conducting a joint exercise with Japanese naval ships in the Philippine Sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 4 min Truth is might 24,294
News Trump increases deportations of formerly protec... 20 min Dude 34
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 26 min Quirky 3,672
News Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state 39 min Truth 150
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 44 min Truth 15
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 46 min Victor Hugo Fan 102
News Under Trump, ICE arrests soar for migrants with... 1 hr Quirky 120
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 1,520,286
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Kid Rocker Panel 240,283
Gay Skype !! 3 hr DMK025 327
News Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori... 5 hr davy 201
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,825 • Total comments across all topics: 280,493,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC