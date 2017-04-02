US Ambassador Haley: No question Russia meddled in election
There are 12 comments on the Fox News story from 15 hrs ago, titled US Ambassador Haley: No question Russia meddled in election. In it, Fox News reports that:
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says there's no question Russia was involved in the U.S. presidential election and that the actions of the Kremlin will be addressed after the investigations are completed. "We don't want any country involved in our elections, ever," Nikki Haley said in an interview aired Sunday on ABC's "This Week."
Since: Mar 09
11,129
The Left Coast
#1 14 hrs ago
Under Clinton's approval as Secretary of State, Russia’s nuclear energy agency, which also builds nuclear weapons, bought a controlling stake in Uranium One. The company has mines, mills and tracts of land in Wyoming, Utah and other U.S. states equal to about 20 percent of U.S. uranium production capacity
As the Russians assumed control of Uranium One from 2009 to 2013, Canadian records show, a flow of cash made its way to the Clinton Foundation. Uranium One’s chairman used his family foundation to make four donations totaling $2.35 million.
And shortly after the Russians announced their intention to acquire a majority stake in Uranium One, Mr. Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin
Guess the Russians thought it would Obama/Clinton business as usual - until she lost.
#2 14 hrs ago
Russian media coverage of the U.S. election is not "meddling." Haley's views concerning Ukraine are distorted and ignorant of actual facts. She offers no evidence for any of her assumptions, except anonymous intelligence sources likely also committed to the previous Democrat Administration's financial and on the street meddling in Ukraine, which resulted in an imposed illegal coup government and the slaughter of pregnant women in Odessa, etc. How this woman can witness expansion of NATO along Russia's borders in saber rattling having absolutely no justification, then claim distortions of U.S. foreign policy committed by Obama should be embraced by the current administration is neither wise, healthy, nor promising for the 21st Century. Haley should not adopt the projection tactics of Democrats. Her equivocation about China policy toward N. Korea also shows a lack of balls.
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
27,498
Location hidden
#3 14 hrs ago
It is a good thing Obama didn't use our tax dollars to meddle in the election in Israel. Oh wait a minute, he did meddle :)
#4 13 hrs ago
Little Nikki did a good job of hitting all the shows this morning, talking a lot, and not saying a damn thing.
#5 13 hrs ago
Where's the beef?
Still not a single shred of evidence that Russia meddled in the election.
Meanwhile, there are mountains of evidence that Hillary, her campaign, the DNC and the liberal media all colluded to interfere in the elections process.
It was Hillary too by the way, who handed Russia 20% of US Uranium production. And Putin met with Schumer and Pelosi.
Where is the investigation into Democrat interference and meddling in the elections process? We have mountains of evidence but no investigation (no indictments either).
Why is our corrupt federal government conducting investigations into Trump and Russian elections meddling when there's no evidence at all?
#11 9 hrs ago
RustyBoy;) the leak is real the news are fake here! www.newseum.org
it's not Russian, but USSR! ;-000h, just goose go it! ;-000h, hope U enjoy the Cold Wor 2
#12 3 hrs ago
There's nothing to say. If you don't want your scandals on the front page, don't commit them and tighten your security.
It's a pity that the Russians probably had to sift through mountains of verbal puss to find enough facts to generate an actual scandal, but I do appreciate the effort.
#13 3 hrs ago
Influencing elections through what ever means available is standard procedure in the U.S. And that's why advertising is big business. And to cry that only we should permitted to do it is absolutely childish. The Russians didn't influence our elections any more than did Ireland, England, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Canada and Mexico. They all participate in influencing our elections. And there's nothing illegal about it.
“Doanwurybawdit”
Since: Feb 17
335
St. Catharines Ont. Canada
#14 2 hrs ago
"There are several laws on the books in the United States -- and in most countries ---that make it illegal to interfere with an election, whether through cyber attack or otherwise."
#16 1 hr ago
Why is the government not investigating George Soros? He is not American. He makes huge "donation" or bribes to U.S. political candidates who openly push his agenda in American politics.
The post election riots in the U.S. were funded by George Soros. That should be recognized as interference in U.S. election results.
Why is the government not investigating Saudi Arabian contributions to Hillary Clinton's Campaign?
Why did Huma Abedin receive such a high position so well connected to secret government information? Why is the government not investigating Huma Abedin's pedophile husband's pedophile network in government?
#17 1 hr ago
Why does Topix keep removing the links I Post about Wikileaks revelation of CIA interference in France presidential elections in 2012?
#19 29 min ago
LOL!!!
How is life there in opposite land, princess?
How's President Romney doing in his 2nd term?
