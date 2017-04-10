Under fire, Republicans try to keep t...

Under fire, Republicans try to keep town halls under control

There are 9 comments on the KAUZ story from 16 hrs ago, titled Under fire, Republicans try to keep town halls under control. In it, KAUZ reports that:

It was one of the most exclusive tickets in town: Only 800 were made available, and those lucky enough to score one were told they would have to show photo ID at the gate, where they would be issued a wristband and a number. No signs bigger than a sheet of notebook paper allowed, so as not to obscure anyone's view.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 15 hrs ago
Who cares? Deregulate, cut corporate taxes, give corporations the rights of citizens and get assets out of the country. Your masters gave you your orders. Obey!

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gooooogle AZ

Phoenix, AZ

#2 14 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Who cares? Deregulate, cut corporate taxes, give corporations the rights of citizens and get assets out of the country. Your masters gave you your orders. Obey!
and who"s your master? H.R. Master? ;-000h, just learn how to google alphabet;)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#3 13 hrs ago
love town hall meeting! and here why;)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._R._McMaster

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K._T._McFarland

but i love McHammer better ;-000h, yeah

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLIJc7YE_jw
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#4 13 hrs ago
Gooooogle AZ wrote:
<quoted text>

and who"s your master? H.R. Master? ;-000h, just learn how to google alphabet;)
Je ne comprends pas!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#5 12 hrs ago
Gotta watch those violent alt-leftist fascist libitards.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,038

Location hidden
#6 1 hr ago
anonymous wrote:
Who cares? Deregulate, cut corporate taxes, give corporations the rights of citizens and get assets out of the country. Your masters gave you your orders. Obey!
Speculation becomes you.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#7 26 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>
Speculation becomes you.
It's funny, after all the damage done by Obama, the best the alt-leftists can come up with is what Trump might do, so far he's done a good job.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kuda

Edison, NJ

#8 8 min ago
<< Under fire, Republicans try to keep town halls under control >>

How're the gonna' keep 'em down on the farm once they've seen government that represents their own interests?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgqVCJpRqWQ
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#9 4 min ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>
Speculation becomes you.
The Republicans aren't on the Trump agenda. They're career politicians and the the wave of public outrage as broke and is falling back. Rich people are all that matter to them and that has always been their way. Speculation? Yes. Kind of like predicting that a dropped rock will fall to the ground though.

Don't bother trying to channel the public though. They're back to hating their neighbors and looking for perks for making babies. They want to be Big Brother's trusted dog. They are nothing because they never understood the fight, and it seems Trump doesn't either.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... 1 min Details at Eleven 3
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,515,603
News Tillersona s Moscow talks hinge on new US lever... 2 min Mikey 25
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Just Think 239,950
News Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik... 5 min VP Mullah Elect P... 355
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min Injudgement 264,404
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 10 min Truth 25,727
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 11 min Hillary got thumped 180
Gay Skype !! 7 hr Purpleguy33 226
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC