There are on the KAUZ story from 16 hrs ago, titled Under fire, Republicans try to keep town halls under control. In it, KAUZ reports that:

It was one of the most exclusive tickets in town: Only 800 were made available, and those lucky enough to score one were told they would have to show photo ID at the gate, where they would be issued a wristband and a number. No signs bigger than a sheet of notebook paper allowed, so as not to obscure anyone's view.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAUZ.