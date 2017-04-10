Under fire, Republicans try to keep town halls under control
There are 9 comments on the KAUZ story from 16 hrs ago, titled Under fire, Republicans try to keep town halls under control. In it, KAUZ reports that:
It was one of the most exclusive tickets in town: Only 800 were made available, and those lucky enough to score one were told they would have to show photo ID at the gate, where they would be issued a wristband and a number. No signs bigger than a sheet of notebook paper allowed, so as not to obscure anyone's view.
#1 15 hrs ago
Who cares? Deregulate, cut corporate taxes, give corporations the rights of citizens and get assets out of the country. Your masters gave you your orders. Obey!
#2 14 hrs ago
and who"s your master? H.R. Master? ;-000h, just learn how to google alphabet;)
#3 13 hrs ago
love town hall meeting! and here why;)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._R._McMaster
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K._T._McFarland
but i love McHammer better ;-000h, yeah
#4 13 hrs ago
Je ne comprends pas!
Saint Paul, MN
#5 12 hrs ago
Gotta watch those violent alt-leftist fascist libitards.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,038
Location hidden
#6 1 hr ago
Speculation becomes you.
Saint Paul, MN
#7 26 min ago
It's funny, after all the damage done by Obama, the best the alt-leftists can come up with is what Trump might do, so far he's done a good job.
#8 8 min ago
<< Under fire, Republicans try to keep town halls under control >>
How're the gonna' keep 'em down on the farm once they've seen government that represents their own interests?
#9 4 min ago
The Republicans aren't on the Trump agenda. They're career politicians and the the wave of public outrage as broke and is falling back. Rich people are all that matter to them and that has always been their way. Speculation? Yes. Kind of like predicting that a dropped rock will fall to the ground though.
Don't bother trying to channel the public though. They're back to hating their neighbors and looking for perks for making babies. They want to be Big Brother's trusted dog. They are nothing because they never understood the fight, and it seems Trump doesn't either.
