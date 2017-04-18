There are on the CBS News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Two Ark. inmates facing death seek stay for poor health. In it, CBS News reports that:

Two Arkansas inmates scheduled to be put to death Monday in what could be the nation's first double execution in more than 16 years have asked an appeals court to halt their lethal injections because of poor health. Lawyers for Jack Jones and Marcel Williams asked the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday to grant them stays of execution.

