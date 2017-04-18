Two Ark. inmates facing death seek st...

Two Ark. inmates facing death seek stay for poor health

There are 5 comments on the CBS News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Two Ark. inmates facing death seek stay for poor health. In it, CBS News reports that:

Two Arkansas inmates scheduled to be put to death Monday in what could be the nation's first double execution in more than 16 years have asked an appeals court to halt their lethal injections because of poor health. Lawyers for Jack Jones and Marcel Williams asked the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday to grant them stays of execution.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
davy

Colby, KS

#2 14 hrs ago
kill them both

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#3 10 hrs ago
They have to be healthy when you kill them or it's not kosher.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,199

Location hidden
#4 7 hrs ago
Only a MSM Fake News site like CBS would print something so stupid, but hey consider their readership. Both look like they tried to eat themselves to death.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#6 6 hrs ago
Their victims did not get a stay of execution.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,199

Location hidden
#7 4 hrs ago
New death penalty. Cut the drugs and force them to eat Micky D's every meal. They will be dead long before their 20 years of appeals are up.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,521,004
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 min NotSoDivineMsM 8,442
News FBI used controversial dossier in Russia-Trump ... 1 min okimar 108
News Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state 3 min Chilli J 233
News Will Islam Inherit the Earth? 5 min Joe 114
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam 10 min Sigh 16
News GOP at war with itself (Mar '16) 10 min Sheriff Joe 529 3,576
News Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori... 16 min inbred Genius 251
Gay Skype !! 1 hr medic14261 344
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,529,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC