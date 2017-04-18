Two Ark. inmates facing death seek stay for poor health
Two Arkansas inmates scheduled to be put to death Monday in what could be the nation's first double execution in more than 16 years have asked an appeals court to halt their lethal injections because of poor health.
Two Arkansas inmates scheduled to be put to death Monday in what could be the nation's first double execution in more than 16 years have asked an appeals court to halt their lethal injections because of poor health. Lawyers for Jack Jones and Marcel Williams asked the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday to grant them stays of execution.
#2 14 hrs ago
kill them both
#3 10 hrs ago
They have to be healthy when you kill them or it's not kosher.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,199
Location hidden
#4 7 hrs ago
Only a MSM Fake News site like CBS would print something so stupid, but hey consider their readership. Both look like they tried to eat themselves to death.
#6 6 hrs ago
Their victims did not get a stay of execution.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,199
Location hidden
#7 4 hrs ago
New death penalty. Cut the drugs and force them to eat Micky D's every meal. They will be dead long before their 20 years of appeals are up.
