Trump's rollback of coal rules electr...

Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers - Sat, 01 Apr 2017 PST

There are 7 comments on the The Spokesman-Review story from 15 hrs ago, titled Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers - Sat, 01 Apr 2017 PST. In it, The Spokesman-Review reports that:

This hardscrabble Wyoming city of about 30,000 people proclaims itself the "Energy Capital of the Nation" on the mayor's blue blazer and even the parking ticket payment boxes. Nearby are some of the world's largest open-pit mines, where dump trucks the size of houses haul out more than 40 percent of the coal produced in the U.S. The windy, wide-open landscape around Gillette also has substantial reserves of natural gas, oil and uranium.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 14 hrs ago
Oh, LOOK!!! It's an article about JOBS! Keep those jobs coming!

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,126

NYC

#5 11 hrs ago
Thanks the Lord for the great President Donald trump who fulfills his promises to the American people in making America great again with great paying American jobs!

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#7 10 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Oh, LOOK!!! It's an article about JOBS! Keep those jobs coming!
LOL!!

Those jobs ain't in coal, buddy.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#8 5 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL!!

Those jobs ain't in coal, buddy.
Tell them in Wyoming. I'm a little old for the mines, myself.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#9 2 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

Tell them in Wyoming. I'm a little old for the mines, myself.
If you like your job in coal, you might get to keep it.

But with the price of NatGas still falling it's not really likely.

Why can't "conservatives" wrap their heads around how free market capitalism works?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#10 1 hr ago
Jeff Brightone wrote:
Thanks the Lord for the great President Donald trump who fulfills his promises to the American people in making America great again with great paying American jobs!
They're "electrified" not employed. And their chances of getting rehired in the mines are pretty moot. The silver lining is Central Asia uses coal to produce energy and would be an ideal targeted trade market.

However, Loser Donald Trump's trade proposal of using tariffs to extract better trade terms will most likely be reciprocated making coal from America more expensive than competing coal operations in other countries.

But, there's always openings at the Dollar Stores for experienced coal miners

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

1,316

Location hidden
#11 48 min ago
Coal is going to make a yuge comeback...... As soon as all the Trumptards switch over their home furnaces to coal burners. Anyone who refuses to do so are nothing but commies and RINO's.

MASA - Make America Smoggy Again!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,511,264
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 3 min Trump your President 29
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min Coffee Party 239,789
News US senator warns of Russian interference in Fre... 8 min Retribution 121
News Dem congressman kicks off bid to unseat Cruz in... 12 min sicario sscene 10
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 13 min Trump In Trouble 263,127
News Trump advisers richer than previous White House... 19 min Trump your President 23
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,219 • Total comments across all topics: 279,995,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC