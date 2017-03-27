Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers - Sat, 01 Apr 2017 PST
There are 7 comments on the The Spokesman-Review story from 15 hrs ago, titled Trump's rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers - Sat, 01 Apr 2017 PST. In it, The Spokesman-Review reports that:
This hardscrabble Wyoming city of about 30,000 people proclaims itself the "Energy Capital of the Nation" on the mayor's blue blazer and even the parking ticket payment boxes. Nearby are some of the world's largest open-pit mines, where dump trucks the size of houses haul out more than 40 percent of the coal produced in the U.S. The windy, wide-open landscape around Gillette also has substantial reserves of natural gas, oil and uranium.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
|
#2 14 hrs ago
Oh, LOOK!!! It's an article about JOBS! Keep those jobs coming!
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,126
NYC
|
#5 11 hrs ago
Thanks the Lord for the great President Donald trump who fulfills his promises to the American people in making America great again with great paying American jobs!
|
#7 10 hrs ago
LOL!!
Those jobs ain't in coal, buddy.
|
#8 5 hrs ago
Tell them in Wyoming. I'm a little old for the mines, myself.
|
#9 2 hrs ago
If you like your job in coal, you might get to keep it.
But with the price of NatGas still falling it's not really likely.
Why can't "conservatives" wrap their heads around how free market capitalism works?
|
#10 1 hr ago
They're "electrified" not employed. And their chances of getting rehired in the mines are pretty moot. The silver lining is Central Asia uses coal to produce energy and would be an ideal targeted trade market.
However, Loser Donald Trump's trade proposal of using tariffs to extract better trade terms will most likely be reciprocated making coal from America more expensive than competing coal operations in other countries.
But, there's always openings at the Dollar Stores for experienced coal miners
|
Since: Oct 14
1,316
Location hidden
|
#11 48 min ago
Coal is going to make a yuge comeback...... As soon as all the Trumptards switch over their home furnaces to coal burners. Anyone who refuses to do so are nothing but commies and RINO's.
MASA - Make America Smoggy Again!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,511,264
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|3 min
|Trump your President
|29
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|Coffee Party
|239,789
|US senator warns of Russian interference in Fre...
|8 min
|Retribution
|121
|Dem congressman kicks off bid to unseat Cruz in...
|12 min
|sicario sscene
|10
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|13 min
|Trump In Trouble
|263,127
|Trump advisers richer than previous White House...
|19 min
|Trump your President
|23
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC