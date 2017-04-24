Trump team softens war talk but vows other pressure on North Korea
There are 2 comments on the Hampshire Chronicle story from 10 hrs ago, titled Trump team softens war talk but vows other pressure on North Korea. In it, Hampshire Chronicle reports that:
The Trump administration has said it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme. The news came as an extraordinary White House briefing served to tamp down talk of military action against an unpredictable and increasingly dangerous US adversary.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,278
Location hidden
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Oh hell, either swat the fly or cut the comedy.
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Unfortunately the only way to be the good guy is to let North Korea try to strike first.
If we strike first there will always be a question of whether or not Kim really was all talk or not.
Economic sanctions have not worked and will not work. Kim will let his people suffer and blame the United States while he grow fat and indulges in anything and everything his pudgy childish self desires.
I can only hope that Kim's tests will always fail. But if that cannot happen, then when he will try to strike, then I pray our defenses will knock it out before anyone is hurt.
If he does this enough times, maybe his people will finally wake up and realize that he is a childish little loser and they will revolt.
This sad country has had a complete brainwashing for 3 generations. It will be very difficult to break this kind of religiosity.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|OBAMANATION
|1,522,701
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|2 min
|bad bob
|42
|Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasts Donald Trump's fir...
|7 min
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|9
|News Delaware trooper fatally shot outside conv...
|9 min
|Joyous Carnac
|4
|Battery Power Gives Boost to Renewables
|11 min
|Into The Night
|139
|The Latest: Spicer calls judge's decision 'egre...
|13 min
|okimar
|28
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|18 min
|CodeTalker
|19
|Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state
|30 min
|CodeTalker
|342
|White House refuses to hand over documents to F...
|36 min
|Retribution
|66
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|240,359
|
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Subduction Zone
|221,262
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC