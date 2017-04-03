Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation26 min ago

Trump signs bill blocking online priv...

After his press secretary blasted it as an example of rampant government overreach, President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law that could eventually allow internet providers to sell information about their customers' browsing habits. The bill scraps a Federal Communications Commission online privacy regulation issued in October to give consumers more control over how companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon share that information.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 8 hrs ago
Thank goodness!

If there is anything that Americans are demanding from this so-called president, it's that their on-line browsing information be monetized by their already over-priced ISP's to the greatest possible extent.

It's what the founding fathers would have written into the Constitution, if they'd only known.

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 4 hrs ago
Americans already know that they are being monitored in the dark corners of their homes, with or without the Internet. It's too bad that others don't realize this. We won't get anything done if you're in denial of the problem. We won't get anything done if you live by the mantra "If you have nothing to hide, then you have nothing to fear".

Have your little Civil War first. It's what you've invested in and fully intend to do.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#4 3 hrs ago
Another Democrat wolf dressed like a sheep bites the dust under the wheels of the Trumpanator.

Just Think

#5 2 hrs ago
moneymoneymoneymoneymoney

If you Republican rubes haven't figured out that tRump and the Congress don't give a shit about you yet....you're denser than previously imagined.

CodeTalker

Fcvk tRump wrote:
Thank goodness!

If there is anything that Americans are demanding from this so-called president, it's that their on-line browsing information be monetized by their already over-priced ISP's to the greatest possible extent.

It's what the founding fathers would have written into the Constitution, if they'd only known.
Sure would have made Susan Rice's job easier in her continued lies illegal activity.

CodeTalker

anonymous wrote:
Americans already know that they are being monitored in the dark corners of their homes, with or without the Internet. It's too bad that others don't realize this. We won't get anything done if you're in denial of the problem. We won't get anything done if you live by the mantra "If you have nothing to hide, then you have nothing to fear".

Have your little Civil War first. It's what you've invested in and fully intend to do.
Civil war can be easily seen from the Soros crowd marching in the streets, looting, burning and throwing projectiles at police. Republicans not so much.

CodeTalker

Just Think wrote:
moneymoneymoneymoneymoney

If you Republican rubes haven't figured out that tRump and the Congress don't give a shit about you yet....you're denser than previously imagined.
We know Obama and his 45 czars did not care. They ruined the middle class, destroyed jobs and regulated companies out of existence.

Just Think

CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>We know Obama and his 45 czars did not care. They ruined the middle class, destroyed jobs and regulated companies out of existence.
Nice dodge, bro.

CodeTalker

Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

Nice dodge, bro.
Dodge, all I did was quickly neutralize your blame game of misinformation. It was no very difficult really. Whiners are easily defeated.
kuda

Edison, NJ

#11 10 min ago
While despite evidence to the contrary Donald Trump boasts of being the great negotiator, he actually achieved his notoriety by be the great "monetiser." He's mastered the "art of deception" by monetizing his own name and selling it non-exclusively others who actually own their own properties, goods and services. It's the confidence racquet.
