Trump says Iran violating 'spirit' of nuclear deal
WASHINGTON - Iran is failing to live up to the "spirit" of the nuclear deal struck in 2015, President Donald Trump said Thursday, warning that his administration is debating whether or not to leave the landmark pact. Trump, in a news conference with the visiting Italian premier, didn't telegraph whether he would ultimately decide to keep the U.S. in the deal or not, though he called it "terrible agreement" that was poorly negotiated.
