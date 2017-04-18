There are on the Daily Journal story from 16 hrs ago, titled Trump order would target high skilled worker visa program. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that seeks to make changes to a visa program that brings in high-skilled workers. Trump is heading Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he plans to sign an order dubbed "Buy American, Hire American," said administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity despite the president's frequent criticism of the use of anonymous sources.

