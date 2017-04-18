Trump order would target high skilled worker visa program
President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that seeks to make changes to a visa program that brings in high-skilled workers. Trump is heading Tuesday to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he plans to sign an order dubbed "Buy American, Hire American," said administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity despite the president's frequent criticism of the use of anonymous sources.
#1 16 hrs ago
No. Don't make changes. SHUT IT DOWN.
Tech workers are being blocked from jobs because they don't get trained on specific vendor products at schools. That will always be the case because schools can't fund or show bias in favor of vendors. Vendors use that as an excuse to hire from abroad. If the schools support Vendor specific training, the corporations move to a different product. THEY DEMAND CHEAP FOREIGN LABOR!!! The foreign labor doesn't know the product, but like everyone else, can learn the specifics on the job.
I'll be honest, the only real difference is that American labor is a bunch of @holes who won't help each other. That's because you have an education system here that costs more than a home mortgage and nobody wants their job threatened by the competition.
Shut down H-1b entirely. Audit all the public schools for fraud, waste and abuse. It's LONG overdue. There's too many stadiums being built by campaign contributors AND YOU KNOW IT!
#2 15 hrs ago
Oh, yes. Any tech jobs that aren't qualified as H-1b status aren't going to go to anyone but a family member anyway....but they love to interview to break you down and see if you're willing to commit crimes for them.
Nepotist Donald, you are on the wrong side. Get right, or don't. The public has already chosen. Your next election will require to earn back the good will you have lost.
“Gloria Ad Caput Venire”
Since: Jan 08
56,210
Location hidden
#3 12 hrs ago
Good points.
“Make America Great Again”
Since: Jun 07
11,779
Bring Obama Back!
#4 9 hrs ago
Putin’s puppet Manchurian Trump had to be reminded by his illegal immigrant wife to place his tiny hand over the place where his heart is supposed to be… just more proof that the treasonous ignoramus is plain unpatriotic.
Since: Aug 11
12,508
Location hidden
#5 9 hrs ago
all immigration needs to be shutdown for a very long time.we do not have a people shortage nor is there any reason to import store clerks or any other worker for that matter. take citizens only stop all imports put America and her citizens first while putting those who illegally use visa workers in prison. not just the h/r get the ceo's
#6 9 hrs ago
out with the illegals!!!!!!!!!! America is fed up. WELL THE REAL AMERICANS ARE.
“Denying those who deny nature”
Since: Jun 07
18,791
Norfolk va
#8 9 hrs ago
Trump just earned all those white collar votes and pissed off people at places like Disney UCSF who literally hired from overseas to replace people they already had. Those who whine about Trump, claim he doesn't have a chance in 2020, remember. Because many of those who lost their well paying jobs are going to remember who gave them back. Just as they remembered how corporate democrats took them away.
And before you start to claim that illegals are only doing jobs that Americans will not do, remember, those were all jobs originally held by Americans. And before you start your rant about other jobs held by foreign workers such as picking potatoes, do the research and discover that there are machines that will do the same job.
http://www.mercurynews.com/2016/11/03/after-p...
#9 8 hrs ago
Huh? What the f ...?
Since: Aug 11
12,508
Location hidden
#10 7 hrs ago
every job import labor holds was taken away from a citizen,no matter the line of work imports are not needed for any job.
Since: Aug 11
12,508
Location hidden
#11 7 hrs ago
buy American hire American is the only way to go.
at one time we had by for Americans by Americans labels on US made products and remember if it was not only the hands of citizens who made it then it is not worthy of the stamp.
needs to go for all our food products as well,things needs to be separated in stores based on country it came from. in produce we now get the culls that at one time farmers piled up at the end of rolls free for the taking,now the perfect produce is exported and the throw aways sold here unless you buy from the farm yourself.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,552
#12 5 hrs ago
Have you tried to hire an 'Merican lately?
Even with an "education" many are dumb as a bag of hammers. Those that aren't are usually void of a work ethic. Grant it, most of the jobs that the company I work for aren't classified as "highly skilled" but some are. What we get is the "I can make more on unemployment" response just because we don't start at $75k a year plus a company car.
We've taken to hiring those foreign workers you grouse about. I can tell you that unlike their "Merican counterparts, they show up for work on time, work hard, don't bitch, and don't constantly complain about their pay.
We've created a generation of spoiled entitled people who don't want to work or if they do want a six figure salary for doing so.
#13 4 hrs ago
Americans can't pass the drug screens needed for most skilled labor jobs now, plain & simple.
#14 4 hrs ago
Trump may well be a racist, misogynist, sexual predator, liar and bully, but he is still president of the United States, and we underestimate him at the nation’s peril. Viewed in isolation, his policies seem idiosyncratic and incoherent. Viewed in context however, they reveal a strategy to plunder the government of what is profitable to his family’s business and their minions and leave what remains smoldering in the ruins.
#15 4 hrs ago
Yegads!
You leftists are just irrational.
#16 4 hrs ago
Trump is a colossal doosh.
Since: Aug 11
12,508
Location hidden
#18 3 hrs ago
are you an American who can't pass a drug test?
#19 3 hrs ago
Typical liberal response.
How about I give you another typical liberal response?
You're SO STUPID!
Go ahead and ask me why I don't just set up my own storage area network at home so I can teach myself! You can try to figure out why nobody posts prices or you can accept my comment that it's because if you need to know the price, you can't afford it.
Any idea how many small companies I interviewed at over the last 5 years expect that skill?
Yep! You don't see nuttin! Duuuhhhhh! Maybe Bible study will open your mind.
#20 3 hrs ago
Yes, that's very true....and it's a better choice than Hillary.
...any other career Democrat or Republican too.
#21 3 hrs ago
Amazing how the ignorant call the informed irrational.
Ok, "tRumps your buddy, and will always have the interests of the average American as his 1st priority!"
Is that more "rational" to you?
Because that's a mighty foolish statement.
#22 2 hrs ago
Sorry chumpo, I got a (random drug test) job, which is why I can't spend all day on Trollpix whining about immigrants taking all the jobs.
Maybe get off your ass and give it a try?
