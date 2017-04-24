Trump isn't going to get the health care victory he wants
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a major Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year. But at least the government probably won't be shut down - for at least another week.
#1 13 hrs ago
Orange people are still above blacks in my book.
#2 11 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, the GOP party of losers will never change while rich millionaires of the Freedom Caucus were promised millions of dollars in re-election for lifetime support from globalist billionaires such as the Koch Brothers for their effort to sabotage the trump presidency with lies to the American people by Jordan and other so called Conservatives about their fictional fight for reducing the cost of healthcare and fighting the insurance companies. Evidently, tens of millions of dollars are for grab by the corrupt GOP groups led by the freedom Caucus and others for destroying the GOP party from within and bring defeat to the GOP as a party in the coming elections of 2018. The American people have had enough abuse by the liars and so called GOP Congressmen who keep lying through their teeth led by Jordan about their eight week fight for the sake of the American people which is the greatest lie ever. It is time to get rid of these freedom Caucus liars and stop voting for these criminals who vow to sabotage their own people, their own president and their own party for bribe in their pockets.
#3 10 hrs ago
Your book should be burned.
#4 10 hrs ago
Lunatic!
#5 10 hrs ago
The poor children have no clue of why they are whiners only that they are paid to whine.
#6 10 hrs ago
Another swing and a miss.
You nor can Loser Donald Trump protect the plate. Try something like checkers next time.
#8 5 hrs ago
Everybody knows it except Trumps deplorables
#9 40 min ago
hello Robotopix! welcom to D.C. blame goosee!! ;-000
#10 39 min ago
Wolf boy;) U should pay goose GO stock! U make a ton of buck by now;-00
