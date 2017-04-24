There are on the Silicon Alley Insider story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump isn't going to get the health care victory he wants. In it, Silicon Alley Insider reports that:

President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a major Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year. But at least the government probably won't be shut down - for at least another week.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.