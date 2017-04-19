Trump increases deportations of forme...

Trump increases deportations of formerly protected DREAMers

There are 2 comments on the St. Cloud Times story from 6 hrs ago, titled Trump increases deportations of formerly protected DREAMers. In it, St. Cloud Times reports that:

Trump increases deportations of formerly protected DREAMers Trump targets another group for deportation: immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://usat.ly/2pBK6xK Federal agents deported 23-year-old DREAMer, Juan Manuel Montes.

davy

Colby, KS

#1 6 hrs ago
good job

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,179

The Left Coast

#2 5 hrs ago
Oh no, now we're deporting criminal gang members?

Chicago, IL

