Trump attacks leading Democrat in Georgia special election
There are 3 comments on the Chicago Tribune story from 7 hrs ago, titled Trump attacks leading Democrat in Georgia special election. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:
President Donald Trump on Monday attacked his political enemies seeking an upset in Georgia's special congressional election, blasting the leading Democratic candidate as a "super liberal" who "wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!" Trump did not expound on his unfounded accusations about 30-year-old Jon Ossoff, but the president's Twitter broadside just a day before the special primary underscores how big a Democratic victory would be nationwide and in the historically conservative northern suburbs of Atlanta.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Well, I don't see how Ossoff can get either Republicans or Democrats to vote for him, other than for his pretty face. There doesn't seem to be a Black person in the crowd, from the looks of the photo. And we know the Democrats propose more federal spending on "social programs" not popular with Republicans. And is Georgia for open unrestricted immigration? I think not. And then there's the Obama-Hillary demand to loosen up the Justice system, which should get the Black vote. But can he win by attacking law and order? I think not.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Every time Trump says anything, the Liberal lying press says it's "unfounded." Every time, they fail to correct their mistake in any way. They don't apologize; they don't print a retraction. The national mainstream media from AP to Pravda on the Potomac and the Communist News Network has focused on trying to get this Democrat elected. That should be enough reason to elect someone else.
|
#3 28 min ago
Do whatever you want. It won't make a difference. Should have paid attention to the jobs.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|1 min
|DC Dave
|5
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 min
|DC Dave
|3,557
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|5 min
|DC Dave
|16,113
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|7 min
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|364
|Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi...
|11 min
|anonymous
|7
|According the USDA, the average American family of
|25 min
|anonymous
|3
|'Calexit' backers have withdrawn a petition to ...
|29 min
|anonymous
|3
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,517,489
|The Latest: Berkeley police arrest 13 during Ta...
|4 hr
|Civic Infidel
|120
|Gay Skype !!
|4 hr
|Bottom boy fun
|270
|
|Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release...
|4 hr
|ducker
|104
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|7 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|62
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC