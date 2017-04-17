Trump attacks leading Democrat in Geo...

Trump attacks leading Democrat in Georgia special election

There are 3 comments on the Chicago Tribune story from 7 hrs ago, titled Trump attacks leading Democrat in Georgia special election. In it, Chicago Tribune reports that:

President Donald Trump on Monday attacked his political enemies seeking an upset in Georgia's special congressional election, blasting the leading Democratic candidate as a "super liberal" who "wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!" Trump did not expound on his unfounded accusations about 30-year-old Jon Ossoff, but the president's Twitter broadside just a day before the special primary underscores how big a Democratic victory would be nationwide and in the historically conservative northern suburbs of Atlanta.

#1 5 hrs ago
Well, I don't see how Ossoff can get either Republicans or Democrats to vote for him, other than for his pretty face. There doesn't seem to be a Black person in the crowd, from the looks of the photo. And we know the Democrats propose more federal spending on "social programs" not popular with Republicans. And is Georgia for open unrestricted immigration? I think not. And then there's the Obama-Hillary demand to loosen up the Justice system, which should get the Black vote. But can he win by attacking law and order? I think not.
#2 4 hrs ago
Every time Trump says anything, the Liberal lying press says it's "unfounded." Every time, they fail to correct their mistake in any way. They don't apologize; they don't print a retraction. The national mainstream media from AP to Pravda on the Potomac and the Communist News Network has focused on trying to get this Democrat elected. That should be enough reason to elect someone else.

#3 28 min ago
Do whatever you want. It won't make a difference. Should have paid attention to the jobs.
