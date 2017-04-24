Trump at 100 Days: a presidenta s very public education

Over the course of his 100 days in office, President Donald Trump has been startlingly candid about his public education in the ways of Washington and the world. He's been blocked by the courts and befuddled by a divided Republican Party that's running Congress, and his first months on the job have left the long-time reality-TV and real estate tycoon struggling for major governing victories and searching for a new approach to many of his campaign promises.

