Trump appointee Gorsuch energetic in first US high court arguments

There are 3 comments on the The Raw Story story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump appointee Gorsuch energetic in first US high court arguments. In it, The Raw Story reports that:

U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch is sworn in to testify at his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan President Donald Trump's appointee Neil Gorsuch on Monday showed himself to be a frequent and energetic questioner during U.S. Supreme Court arguments in his first day hearing cases as a justice, at one point even apologizing for talking too much.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,326

Casper, WY

#1 7 hrs ago
It is just a cryin' shame this less than half-black, son of a porn-star, Kenyan-born, gay, commie, Moslem BHO was NEVER legally in our White House. In fact he is an illegal-alien and couldn't legally be elected Dogcatcher. He isn't even a citizen much less 'natural born'. Obama was the ONLY president since the ratification of our Constitution in 1787 whose father was never an American. A special deal was made for BHO. "Obama is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated against the American people." Clint Eastwood
John 3:16

Judged:

1

1

1

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 7 hrs ago
Instead of a social worker judge, we have a corporate weasel who promises perks for baby makers. Big deal!

Judged:

1

1

1

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#3 3 hrs ago
Gorsuch is a great pick for Supreme Court judge. And for once we have a new judge not pushing 80 years old. He's age 49 and tuned in to changing times. And he's neither radical left nor conservative right. He'll rule in favor of the Constitution, defending it instead of "bending" it, as Democrat Diane Feinstein would like, for political purposes.

Judged:

1

1

1

Chicago, IL

