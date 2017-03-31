Trump advisers richer than previous White House officials
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and daughter are holding onto scores of real estate investments - part of a portfolio of at least $240 million in assets - while they serve in White House jobs, according to new financial disclosures. The revelations about Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were part of a massive White House release of financial disclosure forms Friday night for dozens of its top administration officials.
So rich and still willing to serve the great people of this nation...trump family we are so thankful for your service
They are rich because they earned it by accomplishing big things. Just think, Obama and Hillary got rich by money under the table.
ROTFLMMFAO!!!
Inheritance money is now an "accomplishment"?
You must really cherish your 'participation' ribbons, cupcake.
You're a stupid littlefucker, aren't you?
The level of nepotism in this half-baked 'administration' under fake president tRump would make Saddam blush with envy.
Nepotism isn't really the issue. The issue is getting qualified people and/or talented people who can be trained into the job. "Qualified people" has drifted over to a plutocracy definition over the last 70 years or more. Training talented people has been evolving into taboo by the nepotism faction. Our country is increasingly run by the eldest sons of rich people.
There's nothing new about it. There's just barriers and excuses for keeping out those who "don't smell loyal". The alpha male always kills the offspring that are not their own. Trump is just the final conclusion of what both parties are all about. Your liberal friends want the eldest daughters to get some of that pie, but they just don't get it. You just can't be a liberal and an aristocrat.
Face it. Our country has become too complicated for the rational to cope with. They can no longer appeal to the better nature of the riff-raff who are in pursuit of their own Elvis harem fantasies. Everyone is on a power grab and collapse is imminent. The end result will likely be Civil War that ends with the country being split up into two or three new ideological factions who will probably fight amongst each other and recruit extensively from the overcrowded regions of the planet.
Neither the liberals nor the conservatives are going to budge...and just like executives with management philosophies, the general public refuses to entertain the idea of a third party. They're all looking to cash in on a profiteering scheme. They want easy money. They want to win the lottery.
The only people who might be reachable are the very young who were born into the regular cycle of recessions. You could mark that date as early as the oil recessions of the Jimmy Carter era but mostly it's the post-9/11 Wall St. Recessions that should not have happened except for our own compulsive gambling addiction.
It's going to take hard work, physical conflict, and discipline. Anything less and the kids will just get drafted into being cannon fodder for Wall St. wars....and there's plenty of them on the way. Sad to say, but it's time for the Baby Boomers to drop dead and get the F### out of the way. What was and is their failure?...Silence. They have nothing to say anymore because all they preach is sacrifice in the name of their 401k plans. They know it. They just don't care and are quite content to trick you into believing that it's about anything else that you can imagine.
Trump could have given his presidency meaning by reinstating Glass-Steagall. but it's obvious now that he has no interest in reform, just squeezing every last drop out of the old post-WW2 military/industrialist economy....and don't BS me about it being a Republican thing. This is a complete reenactment of Bill Clinton's failed attempt at healthcare reform when he put Hillary in charge. Everyone resents it. Nobody is willing to challenge the decisions of the family but they hate doing the hard work and damaging their reputation in the name of the family political profiteering machine.
More "Fake News" from the carnival oriented media. For 16 months we've been inundated with trivial and unsubstantial smears from the opposition to Trump. But ask any Democrat what proposals or alternatives they have to Trump's, and they have none.
Has America gone cuckoo? Donald Trump broke every f-ing rule of politics — and he won anyway even though he was short by 2 mill votes.
He dominated the Republican primary by running against the Republican Party. He repulsed the GOP’s key leaders and emerged all the stronger for it. He delighted in conspiracy theories and schoolyard insults. He contradicted himself routinely, but managed to sell his flip-flops as evidence of pragmatism rather than proof of dishonesty. He knew nothing about policy, didn’t bother to learn more, and profited from the uncertainty about his true positions. His campaign was clearly assisted by Russian hackers, but the story was overwhelmed by the obsession with Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Just as long as you like incompetence, eh? America has gone off the deep end :-/
Hey village idiot, try again we got a much better April 1st:
In a tweet early this morning Donald Trump expressed “profound regret” for “concocting the story that Obama spied on me” and “for any hurt he has caused the former president because my mindless and selfish behavior.” He also hinted at a future apology involving “a more profound and significant wrong, for which I am totally responsible.”
When asked about the tweet at this morning’s briefing, Sean Spicer broke down in tears. Moments later, Steven Bannon announced he was turning in his resignation because “I can’t work for a decent human being.” The New York Times calls it “a new Trump,” and speculates “this is the president we’ve been waiting for – someone able to take responsibility for his own actions and recognize the difference between truth and falsehood, right and wrong.”
I love this depiction of my beloved leader although I think his arse should have been drawn even more bigly.
http://www.newyorker.com/culture/culture-desk...
Yes, America has gone cuckoo.
Even though history has demonstrated repeated elections where the Electoral College victory did not mean a popular vote victory, people still seem to think that their opinion is the law.
Now, we can watch what happens when marketing truly does have more importance than actual promises that are never fulfilled. What's your flavor today? Is it hip to be square? Can you imagine all the people, living life in peace? Can't you get no satisfaction?
FOX NEWS HALFTIME REPORT
Processed Meat: Trump’s election tactics fail at governance
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/31/pr...
Still no facts. Still off-topic.
