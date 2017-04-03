Trump administration: Travel ban is r...

Trump administration: Travel ban is religiously neutral

President Donald Trump's revised travel ban does not discriminate on the basis of religion and was wrongly second-guessed by a federal judge in Hawaii, the Trump administration said in court documents filed with an appeals court on Friday that seek to reinstate the ban. U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii last month blocked the revised travel ban in response to a lawsuit by the state of Hawaii that argued the policy discriminates against Muslims.

