Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad and fight IS
There are 8 comments on the The Times of Israel story from 20 hrs ago, titled Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad and fight IS. In it, The Times of Israel reports that:
President Donald Trump's national security adviser on Sunday left open the possibility of additional US military action against Syria following last week's missile strike but indicated that the United States was not seeking to act unilaterally to oust Syrian President Bashar Assad. In his first televised interview, H.R. McMaster pointed to dual US goals of defeating the Islamic State group and removing Assad.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
The influence to oust the only protection for Christians and other non-Muslims in Syria comes from the Democrat Communist influences left in our Federal agencies. The same genocide of Christians and others as has occurred in the other four nations Obama Communists thrust into anarchy and ISIS hell would occur the moment such a misguided policy was implemented. The lying, illogical and hysterical rhetoric used to implement this long established Democrat policy is the same shrill hubbub of Hillary Clinton and Madeleine Albright. Listen closely! Nikki Haley sounds exactly like the shrill banshee Clinton. Jealousy of Russia's Syrian success in a couple months in contrast to Democrat fakery of several years places humanity on a course toward another major war. This is not why Trump was elected. The U.S. assault on Syria was unconstitutional and illegal in international law. The accusations against Assad are stupid and without the slightest investigation. It makes no sense, that he would attack his own people as he realizes such profound success against the enemies of mankind. The accusations are full of error and inconsistencies. Only ISIS in Syria have demonstrated the type of horror associated to the tragedies conveniently and immediately shown on film by ISIS supporters. How stupid any American must be to embrace such jingoistic nonsense coming from the influences of the American military/industrial complex. People have short memories. Over Fifty occurrences of the use of chemical weapons have been associated to ISIS in Syria. Human shields have been used by ISIS. Unimaginable horrors have been practiced and more have been faked to misinform the people of the world. Trump is being misled by Democrat sleeper cells in our intelligence communities. The only benefit from the attack on Syria was a benefit for the actual ISIS enemy. Trump has been suckered by misinformation. The time is now for the President to realize this horrific mistake and repent.
|
#2 10 hrs ago
So should the US stay out of Cival wars? How does the situation get resolved?
|
“Doanwurybawdit”
Since: Feb 17
363
St. Catharines Ont. Canada
|
#4 8 hrs ago
The people making those decisions have no idea. Tillerson's saying one thing and Haley's saying another. Zero foreign policy. It shows weakness and indecision. Putins' enjoying this.
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
27,916
Location hidden
|
#5 8 hrs ago
Drawing meaningless line is weakness ! Having great power and strength is worthless if you enemy knows you are afraid to use it. 8 years of Obama greatly weaken our standings as a super power !
|
#6 7 hrs ago
Trump starting another Iraq
|
#7 7 hrs ago
|
“Doanwurybawdit”
Since: Feb 17
363
St. Catharines Ont. Canada
|
#8 7 hrs ago
So Trump didn't want Obama going in 2013, after 1400 people were gassed. Congressional leaders said it wouldn't happen anyway, so now this braniac makes a little noise at an airfield that's still operational..Same old "look at me , I'm great".. sht again. Nothing to see here. There's more drama watching the gong show going on in the White House. Who's gettin' fired..I mean re-assigned today?
|
#9 6 hrs ago
The fact remains, Syria is engaged in civil war. And the entities involved are the Assad regime; the Shiia Hezbollah; various Sunni militias; Sunni ISIS; Iran; and the Kurds of Northern Syria. The country called Syria is fragmented and will never be united again, under a unification forced upon that land by Colonialist France, after the collapse of Ottoman Turkish rule. And the U.S. must determine what is in the best interests of the area peoples first, and then our interests. And President Trump's action is an appropriate message, for starters.
|
|
