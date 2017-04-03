There are on the The Times of Israel story from 20 hrs ago, titled Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad and fight IS. In it, The Times of Israel reports that:

President Donald Trump's national security adviser on Sunday left open the possibility of additional US military action against Syria following last week's missile strike but indicated that the United States was not seeking to act unilaterally to oust Syrian President Bashar Assad. In his first televised interview, H.R. McMaster pointed to dual US goals of defeating the Islamic State group and removing Assad.

