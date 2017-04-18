Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US illegally to 'rest easy'
There are 10 comments on the WTVC story from 15 hrs ago, titled Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US illegally to 'rest easy'. In it, WTVC reports that:
Young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and now here illegally can "rest easy," President Donald Trump said Friday, telling the "dreamers" they will not be targets for deportation under his immigration policies. Trump, in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, said his administration is "not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals."
#1 14 hrs ago
Reagan part 2! ;-000h, welcome to Hollywood & Trumping will bee a lame goose! ;-00
#2 14 hrs ago
..........
What's your complaint? Do you have an alternative? Are you old enough to vote? Are you an American?
#3 13 hrs ago
They're still illegal aliens, Nepotist Donald.
#4 12 hrs ago
That's not criminal, strictly speaking. You don't know anything about anything, racist. Shut thy piehole.
“Smile”
Since: Dec 09
12,504
Location hidden
#5 6 hrs ago
Some of the press tries to make President Donald Trump out like the bad guy, which he clearly is not.
Gotta know the difference between fake news and real news, I said this before in another thread.
#6 5 hrs ago
Sort of like you don't know the forum rules and that's not a crime?
There's nothing racist about this but I'm sure every liberal already knows it all. For all you really know, I am partially Mexican in my genetics.
First, I don't reward people for breaking the law. Second, we Americans are in need of jobs. No exceptions. Third, I don't need alpha-ape Nepotist Donald upholding the contemptible tradition of doing whatever you please because it's the widdle childwin.
Done and done!
#7 4 hrs ago
If the dreamers get so much as a traffic ticket they will be deported.
#8 2 hrs ago
Racist cretin, overstaying a visa or being in the country without documentation is not, strictly speaking, criminal. It is not a crime.(Civil violations...although Ill Duce Trump might be trying to change this.)
You don't know anything, ever. You cannot understand correction. You despise facts. You make up whatever beliefs you want which cater to your racism and xenophobia.
#9 2 hrs ago
You're properly calling Ill Duce Trump a liar. Well done.
#10 1 hr ago
If you need a job, stop your crying, get off your ass, and get one.
https://newyork.craigslist.org/search/trd
If you want a job with good pay, a pension & benefits, support your local Union.
