There are on the WTVC story from 15 hrs ago, titled Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US illegally to 'rest easy'. In it, WTVC reports that:

Young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and now here illegally can "rest easy," President Donald Trump said Friday, telling the "dreamers" they will not be targets for deportation under his immigration policies. Trump, in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, said his administration is "not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTVC.