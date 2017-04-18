Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants...

Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US illegally to 'rest easy'

There are 10 comments on the WTVC story from 15 hrs ago, titled Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US illegally to 'rest easy'. In it, WTVC reports that:

Young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and now here illegally can "rest easy," President Donald Trump said Friday, telling the "dreamers" they will not be targets for deportation under his immigration policies. Trump, in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, said his administration is "not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTVC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#1 14 hrs ago
Reagan part 2! ;-000h, welcome to Hollywood & Trumping will bee a lame goose! ;-00
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 14 hrs ago
John McQuan wrote:
Reagan part 2! ;-000h, welcome to Hollywood & Trumping will bee a lame goose! ;-00
..........
What's your complaint? Do you have an alternative? Are you old enough to vote? Are you an American?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 13 hrs ago
They're still illegal aliens, Nepotist Donald.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Newt G s Next Wife

Philadelphia, PA

#4 12 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>
They're still illegal aliens
That's not criminal, strictly speaking. You don't know anything about anything, racist. Shut thy piehole.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Suezanne

“Smile”

Since: Dec 09

12,504

Location hidden
#5 6 hrs ago
Some of the press tries to make President Donald Trump out like the bad guy, which he clearly is not.

Gotta know the difference between fake news and real news, I said this before in another thread.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#6 5 hrs ago
Newt G s Next Wife wrote:
<quoted text>

That's not criminal, strictly speaking. You don't know anything about anything, racist. Shut thy piehole.
Sort of like you don't know the forum rules and that's not a crime?

There's nothing racist about this but I'm sure every liberal already knows it all. For all you really know, I am partially Mexican in my genetics.

First, I don't reward people for breaking the law. Second, we Americans are in need of jobs. No exceptions. Third, I don't need alpha-ape Nepotist Donald upholding the contemptible tradition of doing whatever you please because it's the widdle childwin.

Done and done!

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#7 4 hrs ago
If the dreamers get so much as a traffic ticket they will be deported.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christardy

Philadelphia, PA

#8 2 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>
Sort of like you don't know the forum rules and that's not a crime?
Racist cretin, overstaying a visa or being in the country without documentation is not, strictly speaking, criminal. It is not a crime.(Civil violations...although Ill Duce Trump might be trying to change this.)

You don't know anything, ever. You cannot understand correction. You despise facts. You make up whatever beliefs you want which cater to your racism and xenophobia.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Christardy

Philadelphia, PA

#9 2 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
<quoted text>
If the dreamers get so much as a traffic ticket they will be deported.
You're properly calling Ill Duce Trump a liar. Well done.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#10 1 hr ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

Sort of like you don't know the forum rules and that's not a crime?

There's nothing racist about this but I'm sure every liberal already knows it all. For all you really know, I am partially Mexican in my genetics.

First, I don't reward people for breaking the law. Second, we Americans are in need of jobs. No exceptions. Third, I don't need alpha-ape Nepotist Donald upholding the contemptible tradition of doing whatever you please because it's the widdle childwin.

Done and done!
If you need a job, stop your crying, get off your ass, and get one.

https://newyork.craigslist.org/search/trd

If you want a job with good pay, a pension & benefits, support your local Union.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori... 1 min WelbyMD 180
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min copout 1,519,982
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 min bohart 221,172
News Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state 10 min Dane Jah 114
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 11 min Just call me Abe 3 264,895
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min District 1 240,260
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 19 min Frankie Rizzo 26,099
News US Sen. Elizabeth Warren launches book tour 32 min Cornflake Trailer... 83
Gay Skype !! 37 min Boogey1230 316
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC