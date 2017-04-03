To some, aggressive Justice Dept stance looks like step back
Police used aggressive tactics and arrest rates soared. Small-time drug cases clogged the courts.
#1 9 hrs ago
Welcome to the 19th century, finally you winger morons get your wish
#2 7 hrs ago
Let's get those pot heads back in for-profit prisons while we turn the banks back over to Wall Street.
What could go wrong?
2008 didn't really end all that badly did it?
#3 7 hrs ago
First two posts prove that even the stupid can post to Topix.
#4 6 hrs ago
Way to go for the hat trick, chuckles. ;)
#5 4 hrs ago
When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
JOBS might really reduce the crime rate too. Well, not the corporate crimes. Anyone ready to take that problem on?
