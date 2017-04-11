Tillersona s Moscow talks hinge on new US leverage over Syria
The Trump administration veered toward deeper conflict with Russia Tuesday as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow, gambling that an unpredictable new president armed with the willingness to threaten military action gives the U.S. much-needed leverage to end Syria's carnage Yet there were no guarantees Tillerson's arguments would prove any more successful than the Obama administration's failed effort to peel Russia away from its Syrian ally. Tillerson's mission, coming days after 59 Tomahawk missiles struck a Syrian air base, also carries serious risks: If Russia brushes off the warnings, President Donald Trump could be forced into another show of force in Syria or see his credibility wane.
#1 5 hrs ago
Nothing gets done. Especially not jobs.
“Doanwurybawdit”
Since: Feb 17
371
St. Catharines Ont. Canada
#2 5 hrs ago
What leverage? Trump's cred. is shot. Moscow's gonna pat Tillerson on the head and say "Russia will take care of things....thanks for stopping by".
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,017
Location hidden
#3 2 hrs ago
Projection or assumption, nope just more silly opinion.
“Doanwurybawdit”
Since: Feb 17
371
St. Catharines Ont. Canada
#4 2 hrs ago
Wrong...First thing the Russians told Tillerson when he stepped off the plane was ...back off...don't do it again
#5 1 hr ago
Putin's actions make his agenda is clear, and it's all about increasing his personal wealth and his power on the world stage. Toward these ends, his immediate power ploy is to secure and exercise as much control over Russia's realm of influence as he can muster -- economically by dissolving NATO and the EU, and militarily through strategic control of Russia's naval bases in Crimea and Syria. His ultimate goal is to reassemble, restore and expand the boundaries and world influence of the Soviet Union.
Once we recognize this, we will be empowered to deal with Putin most effectively as his adversary.
We need to stand up to through diplomacy -- and if necessary, threat of military action -- to maintain the strength of both NATO and the EU. He has no loyalty to Assad, but only to maintain control of his influence in the Mediterranean. He has no loyalty to Trump or any other world leader, but treats them as useful pawns. His primary strategy is cyber, not military, warfare against all nations where he believes it useful to do so.
