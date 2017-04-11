Tillersona s Moscow talks hinge on ne...

Tillersona s Moscow talks hinge on new US leverage over Syria

There are 5 comments on the KLFY-TV Lafayette story from 16 hrs ago, titled Tillersona s Moscow talks hinge on new US leverage over Syria. In it, KLFY-TV Lafayette reports that:

The Trump administration veered toward deeper conflict with Russia Tuesday as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow, gambling that an unpredictable new president armed with the willingness to threaten military action gives the U.S. much-needed leverage to end Syria's carnage Yet there were no guarantees Tillerson's arguments would prove any more successful than the Obama administration's failed effort to peel Russia away from its Syrian ally. Tillerson's mission, coming days after 59 Tomahawk missiles struck a Syrian air base, also carries serious risks: If Russia brushes off the warnings, President Donald Trump could be forced into another show of force in Syria or see his credibility wane.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 5 hrs ago
Nothing gets done. Especially not jobs.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Jim-ca

“Doanwurybawdit”

Since: Feb 17

371

St. Catharines Ont. Canada

#2 5 hrs ago
What leverage? Trump's cred. is shot. Moscow's gonna pat Tillerson on the head and say "Russia will take care of things....thanks for stopping by".

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,017

Location hidden
#3 2 hrs ago
Jim-ca wrote:
What leverage? Trump's cred. is shot. Moscow's gonna pat Tillerson on the head and say "Russia will take care of things....thanks for stopping by".
Projection or assumption, nope just more silly opinion.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Jim-ca

“Doanwurybawdit”

Since: Feb 17

371

St. Catharines Ont. Canada

#4 2 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

Projection or assumption, nope just more silly opinion.
Wrong...First thing the Russians told Tillerson when he stepped off the plane was ...back off...don't do it again

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kuda

Edison, NJ

#5 1 hr ago
Putin's actions make his agenda is clear, and it's all about increasing his personal wealth and his power on the world stage. Toward these ends, his immediate power ploy is to secure and exercise as much control over Russia's realm of influence as he can muster -- economically by dissolving NATO and the EU, and militarily through strategic control of Russia's naval bases in Crimea and Syria. His ultimate goal is to reassemble, restore and expand the boundaries and world influence of the Soviet Union.

Once we recognize this, we will be empowered to deal with Putin most effectively as his adversary.

We need to stand up to through diplomacy -- and if necessary, threat of military action -- to maintain the strength of both NATO and the EU. He has no loyalty to Assad, but only to maintain control of his influence in the Mediterranean. He has no loyalty to Trump or any other world leader, but treats them as useful pawns. His primary strategy is cyber, not military, warfare against all nations where he believes it useful to do so.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi... 1 min Trump your President 3
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min ester povington 1,515,373
News Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik... 3 min Maria 266
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min Soetoro 264,366
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 6 min spocko 1,307
News NC bill rejects Supreme Court ruling legalizing... 6 min Born Again Gay 13
News Immigration issue sparks discussion (Nov '07) 7 min ICE MAN 7
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 45 min loose cannon 239,911
Gay Skype !! 49 min Thaonlyjuan619 217
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 2 hr Blue America 113
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,553 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC