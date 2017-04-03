The Latest: Tillerson says Russia has 'failed' in Syria
The Latest on the U.S. missile attack on Syria : 10:30 p.m. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Russia has "failed" in its responsibility to deliver on a 2013 commitment to secure Syria's chemical weapons. Tillerson briefed reporters shortly after the U.S. launched cruise missiles against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a gruesome chemical weapons attack.
#1 7 hrs ago
Kudos to Mr. tRump.
Taking out that airfield is exactly what Hillary would have done.
#2 7 hrs ago
Obama created and supported ISIS and other terrorist elements in the region, including Syria. The unwillingness to wait for an investigation of the actual origination of the chemical release in the ISIS held town shows the decision to attack Syria is not only unqualified, but very emotional and stupid. It is too convenient, that "White Hat" news crews previously known for faked reporting and alliance to ISIS were immediately on the site of the chemical release. It is obvious only ISIS benefits from the civilian death toll and involving the U.S. more than its previous illegal presence and meddling. The success of Assad and Russian support against ISIS is the real element suggesting it was the so-called "rebels" doing the chemical attack, or their stockpiles of Sarin released by Syrian bombing raids. Civilian shields, hospitals used as ammunition storage dumps, etc. have been common behavior of the Obama created "rebels" in Syria. UN investigations have established previous gas attacks were performed by the "rebels", showing the falsehoods associated with Obama's attempt to blame Assad. For Trump to become an emotional victim of very complicated ISIS propaganda and inhumanity shows that very few people in the U.S. actually perceive the depth of depravity common to not only ISIS, but the Obama Leftists starting the whole problem in Syria.
#3 7 hrs ago
I sure hope he learned how LBJ got drawn into something he did not want to loose. The slippery slope is not always easy to get out of.
#4 6 hrs ago
Trump's action appears to be the same foreign policy strategy employed by every Republican president going back 25 years. Unleashing an military offensive on a sovereign nation in the Middle East.
Most amazing is Republicans acceptance of the use of military force after denying the previous president's requests following Assad's first gas attack of Syrian civilians in 2013
Loser Donald Trump appealed to the nation on account of the images of children choking on lethal gas, but those are the same children he's pushing policy to deny refugee status.
This smells like a political stunt
#5 6 hrs ago
Let's not let the tread degenerate into a discussion of Hillary Clinton's Trump envy.
#6 5 hrs ago
Of course it's political. As long as there's oil in the middle east, no conflict will be about the junk that hits the news. This is just a case where violations against the Geneva Conventions agree with politics and public opinion.
You can be annoyed at the Republican response to Obama. It's fair game to consider Obama's overall strategy which was very timid about the use of ground troops in favor of expensive high tech missiles. Russia was supposed to have gotten rid of all the Sarin after that last conflict too. This isn't just about Republican hypocrisy. This game has been playing for years and continues to play out.
I should think that Trump won't keep on using high tech missiles if Assad does not stop the criminal acts. It suited the moment but won't solve the problem permanently. Obama would never consider troop deployments. He did not want to tamper with his election promises. At about 1.1 to 1.4 million dollars per missile, Congress has every reason to consider Obama's overall military strategy.
The question is two things. Can we afford more police actions? Does the public support them while we are trying to overcome debt? What most Americans have to start learning is that politics is not a Boolean formula for deciding good and evil. We have to work within our limitations. We aren't a perpetual hyperpower, just the one who had a moment of overwhelming dominance right after the Soviet Union collapsed and a power vacuum existed.
#8 4 hrs ago
The United States aren't authorized to police the world. An unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation is an illegal war crime and violates the US Constitution
In 2013 Obama had the consensus of the UN and NATO to strike Assad while Trump lead vocal opposition against using military force in Syria. Last night Trump didn't even have Congress consensus to strike Syria, yet this morning Republicans spin is in unison showing support.
America first was the crux of Donald Trump's campaign. His impulsive reaction is cause for concern given the same children in Syria that moved him to respond against Assad, are the same children targeted in Donald Trumps Muslim Ban
Baffling is the instant deviation from Donald Trump's stated policy on Syria in less than a week.
#9 4 hrs ago
Thx for your, as usual, nonsensical robotic response! Now go back to your cage
#10 4 hrs ago
Don't do as we do -- do as we say!
#11 4 hrs ago
Trump is the commander in chief of the military where we already have UN authorized involvement . He doesn't need to go to them to get approval for every tactical move. In this case, the target was Syrian instead of ISIS but it's still in the name of protecting civilians and he has overwhelming support from the international community.
Those opposed include, Russia, Iran and China. China also condemns the use of gas weapons though. Is this the company you want to keep?
#12 3 hrs ago
In spite of the right-wings constant nagging of Obama's red-line as a disaster, the fact is that without a bomb being dropped, the Bashar Assad regime had to admit having a massive chemical weapons program it had never before acknowledged, agreed to give it up and submitted to a multinational coalition that removed and destroyed the deadly trove. It was very effective and coercive diplomacy, using the threat of force to achieve an outcome military power itself could not have accomplished.
#13 2 hrs ago
While it may be satisfying to savor this missile strike on Syria - giving Assad what he richly deserves - it does smack of hypocrisy given the clearly isolationist rhetoric that Trump used when he was running for POTUS. This about face has justifiably rankled many of his supporters and makes him look like the very kind of establishment politician that they rejected.
Trump's assertion that his decision to approve the attack was at least in part based on "national security" is somewhat of a stretch. Also, his focussing on the dead and injured children, while touching, seems to also ring hollow given that Syrian children have been dying for six years, including the first three months of his term. Does it really matter how a child is killed, whether by deadly gas or just by conventional munitions? They are dead just the same.
Hopefully, Trump will learn from this action that it is one thing to talk tough and quite another to actually act tough. And, if he looks down at his feet, he will find that he has become mired in the very same swamp that he promised he would drain.
And, let this be lesson to all of those people who are easily swayed by politician talk and realize that if their mouths are moving they are probably lying. Whoever thought that being POTUS was so complicated!
#14 2 hrs ago
Hey, all of you alt-right suckers, how does it feel to get the shaft from a man who has spent his entire life lying through his teeth. Would you want to buy a used car from this man? Hail Trump, the typical corporatist politician. The only difference between Trump and Hillary is that the former is orange.
And, forget about the wall, affordable healthcare and restrictions on Muslim immigration. This was all BS, as well. But, don't take it out on me. I saw through this charlatan from the outset. You Trumpflakes were just cannon fodder.
#15 2 hrs ago
By the way, right now Raytheon is up about $2.50. You know, those Tomahawks go for $250K a pop. Trump will boast that he's helping to maintain and create jobs for US workers. LOL You trumpflakes are a pathetic lot. Do you all also believe in Santa, the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny?
#16 2 hrs ago
"we already have UN authorized",
No America doesn't, The United States is only party to the UN humanitarian coalition to confront ISIS in Syria, not Syrians.
It's an illegal strike on a sovereign nation, Syria immersed in a civil war.
There's no overwhelming support. You're the typical Republican obviously making up your excuses as you post. Trump's impulsive action I no less a international criminal offenses than the debauchery displayed by both Basher Al Assad and Vladimir Putin
#17 2 hrs ago
March jobs report, 98,000 private sector jobs created. He has to distract from that horrible news, and find a means to boost jobs somewhere.
#18 2 hrs ago
Speaking of Healthcare care, the Republicans of the Freedom Caucus, has reached near consensus in their negotiations on a replacement healthcare plan to dismantle and root out from coverage individuals with pre-existing conditions.
#19 2 hrs ago
No Russia or Iran didn't. They did this morning condemn the actions of the United States and their radical, impulsive President
But as might be expected, Vladimir Putin was pre warned of the attack by his puppet before hand
#20 2 hrs ago
Putin couldn't give a crap about keeping Assad in power except for the fact that Russia has a naval facility in Tartus. Perhaps the orange POTUS can make a deal with Vlad to the effect that Russia loses Assad in exchange for it keeping the base in Tartus.
#21 1 hr ago
Hey trouser trout, are you just another Trumpflake starry-eyed, volunteer willing dupe or are you on the Putin payroll?
