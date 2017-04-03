There are on the KHQ-TV Spokane story from 12 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Tillerson says Russia has 'failed' in Syria. In it, KHQ-TV Spokane reports that:

The Latest on the U.S. missile attack on Syria : 10:30 p.m. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Russia has "failed" in its responsibility to deliver on a 2013 commitment to secure Syria's chemical weapons. Tillerson briefed reporters shortly after the U.S. launched cruise missiles against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a gruesome chemical weapons attack.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.