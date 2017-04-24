The Latest: Spicer calls judge's decision 'egregious'
The Latest on a federal judge's ruling that blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from sanctuary cities
The Latest on a federal judge's ruling that blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from sanctuary cities : The White House is blasting a federal judge's decision Tuesday blocking President Trump's attempt to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials. But they say they're confident they'll prevail in the Supreme Court.
#1 10 hrs ago
Not ready to start impeachment proceedings on vigilante judges, eh?
#2 8 hrs ago
Trump is a joke.
Since: Mar 09
11,199
The Left Coast
#3 8 hrs ago
Ready. Orick is the same judge that stopped the video of Planned Parenthood selling late term baby parts. He also contributed $200K to Obama. Next thing you know the local traffic court judges will start deciding foreign policy. Ignore the incompetent fool, withhold all funding, pending a SC ruling.
#4 8 hrs ago
Don't fret, they're still deporting the scary, scary brown people at a record pace.
#5 8 hrs ago
Trump and his supporters seem to be just finding out that Trump was elected president not king. The Founding Fathers were wise enough to set up a government with 3 coequal branches to prevent a would-be dictator like Trump from taking over. I wonder what Trump will say the first time Gorsuch makes a decision he doesn't like and finds out he can't fire him.
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
1,260
Location hidden
#6 7 hrs ago
Oh come on Rico, you clowns running a tired, defective old clown no one wanted is what is a joke.
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
1,260
Location hidden
#7 7 hrs ago
Have to since your clown in chief did not believe in America's laws or obeying them, someone has to do what's best for America. We know liberals will not.
"4 years of Libs in agony!"
Since: Jan 11
1,601
#8 7 hrs ago
If they're here ILLEGALLY then they should be deported.
"4 years of Libs in agony!"
Since: Jan 11
1,601
#9 7 hrs ago
And when the SCOTUS overturns this travesty then all you lefties will harrumphing about how "unfair" the ruling is.
Bet we won't be hearing lectures about the "3 coequal branches" of government then......
#10 7 hrs ago
In between your idiocy and inconsequential chatter, what's Loser Donald Trump's plan "B" . It's obvious Trump and Republicans try at subversive authority has again been crushed by the clauses in the U.S. Constitution
How many reboots can one guy ask for ?
#11 6 hrs ago
SCOTUS overturning? Well some people in America believe multi colored elephants can fly.
Maybe Donald Trump should read the operating manual on how America operates. It's evident in his succession of illegal Executive Orders he doesn't have a basic understanding of America
#12 6 hrs ago
Weren't you also defending your idea of forced labor for recipients using public aid? A patently illegal and unconstitutional practice in the United States.
Seems you Republicans abhor the fundamental rights listed in the US Constitution
"Watching The Children Rant"
Since: Feb 17
1,260
Location hidden
#13 6 hrs ago
Yawn. Childish and so liberal of you to whine.
#14 6 hrs ago
An illegitimate president continuously posting unconditional, illegal executive orders from the white house isn't child's play.
Putin has to be falling out his seat laughing
"4 years of Libs in agony!"
Since: Jan 11
1,601
#15 6 hrs ago
Considering "public aid" isn't a constitutionally guaranteed right, strings can be attached as a condition of receiving said aid. When you ask someone for money, they have every right to have prerequisite and conditions from the person receiving money. Seems once again you democrats like to create fundamental rights where there aren't any.
BTW, withholding federal funds to force states to comply/enact federal laws isn't new to Trump, in fact, it's been done before. Chuck Schumer tried it in 2009, it failed, but he tried it none the less.
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/...
It also seems that there IS constitutional precedent for withholding funds as well.
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-ri...
"It's Time to Defeat Terrorism "
Since: May 11
7,180
NYC
#16 4 hrs ago
Clearly, America is falling down to lawlessness and anarchy. activist liberal so called ‘Judge’ William Orrick is a low life America hater anarchists who vowed to support chaos, anarchy, illegal invaders including murderers, gangsters , cop killers, ISIS and Hamas terrorists and other criminals in Sanctuary cities from the rule of law while pushing America to lawlessness and riots. Is this why you call yourself a judge Orrick loser? Shame on the liberal so called judge Orrick for sacrificing America for the liberal Democratic Party illegal voters America haters, communists and Jihadist terrorists that push Shariya laws in America. Go home Orrick where you belong!
#17 4 hrs ago
You seem upset that Trump is not a dictator, yet.
Since: Apr 09
21,208
Location hidden
#18 4 hrs ago
Well, he was born in SF...so he is home.
#19 4 hrs ago
"strings can be attached as a condition of receiving said aid"
There are conditions in place. It's just not forced labor.
According to the 13 Amendment of the US Constitution
#20 4 hrs ago
That's extreme. All because the federal judge has a better grasp of the United States Constitution than you or anyone in the Putin/Trump administration?
If you're interested the instructions for the governance United States is clearly documented in the Constitution.
