There are on the WKOW-TV story from 18 hrs ago, titled The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US mainland. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:

Turning to diplomacy after flexing military muscle, the United States urged the U.N. Security Council... . China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, unseen, adjacent to the Security Council at United Nations headquarters, Friday, April 28, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKOW-TV.