The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US mainland
There are 10 comments on the WKOW-TV story from 18 hrs ago, titled The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US mainland. In it, WKOW-TV reports that:
Turning to diplomacy after flexing military muscle, the United States urged the U.N. Security Council... . China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, unseen, adjacent to the Security Council at United Nations headquarters, Friday, April 28, 2017.
#1 14 hrs ago
The blustery rhetoric we are seeing from this so-called president's administration seems to be completely divorced from any practical steps or strategy.
And so now he's alienating South Korea over the THAAD system, because of course that's what a true "deal maker" would do.....
#2 12 hrs ago
North Korea has gone down a blind ally and won't turn back. Nothing that happens will be the result of a rational course of action. This really is something that should be decided by those who have a stake in the matter. If Korea does develop nuclear missile technology, a lot more people will have a stake and China will lose their opportunity to be significant in the region.
#3 11 hrs ago
We have managed to deal with the mad man child dictator of North Korea through diplomacy directed by our succession of presidents who were competent and rational. Now that we have two man child "leaders" barking at each other., we and our allies are at greatly increased risk for nuclear attack by North Korea. We and our allies need a competent president, capable of rational behavior.
#4 7 hrs ago
Rational decisions will only be rewarded by China letting their junkyard dog run free again. North Korea is already sanctioned to the limit and would go into financial collapse if China let them. If we want to be "rational", I'd recommend one or two strategies only.
First is the economic strategy of continued isolation and allowing Korea to develop a nuclear weapon system that they will eventually use in desperation. All we need to do is park a missile sub off the coast and retaliate after the crime is committed. Out allies won't be impressed by such a strategy, especially if they are the victims.
Second is the charging gorilla strategy if we conclude that indulging Kim is too disruptive of our allies in the region. Tactically, this would involve pushing Kim to the limit until he does attempt a military response, nuclear or otherwise and then beat the tar of of him if he does not lay down arms.. This would likely get China involved so the real choice here involves a manpower commitment by our allies in the region.
The ideal solution would entail complete regime change, ideally the extension of the stable S. Korean government to the newly occupied region. This would have to be done before China can effectively mobilize. It still doesn't rule out the chance of them getting involved.
At this point, we get back to the fundamental lesson that war is hell. We can't seem to learn that lesson when it is not our own cities that are destroyed in the conflict. We have a maze of choices here that represent short term and long term goals. There's NOTHING rational to choose from. All we can be sure of is that suffering is the only thing that scares ambitious men away from the abyss. As long as fossil fuels allow us to wage wars of conquest rather than just basic defense, there are greedy men who will take chances.
I rather prefer to let China try their testing out of Communism. It doesn't seem too big of a threat as long as we get our own banks in order. If they get traction, we may be able to learn from them. North Korea, on the other hand, is an infected wound that may soon infect China if they don't straighten things out there. We can let it go on, but not for too long.
#5 7 hrs ago
Neither of your options for dealing with the madman of Pyongyang is without unnecessary risk. We can't easily stop the threat imposed by the North Korean dictator, but we can and should do something to sanction Donald Trump before it's too late -- but why?
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
28,533
Location hidden
#6 6 hrs ago
You can thank Bill Clinton for the N Koreans having nukes today !
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
28,533
Location hidden
#7 6 hrs ago
Hi kuda :) So what do you think we should do to stop the threat of N Korea. Remember it was Bill Clinton who said they would never have Nuclear weapons and it was Obama who assured us they could not develop weapons until he was out of office ! I think the real threat is the political overthrow of Pakistan !
#11 4 hrs ago
I remember a military man saying during the invasion of Iraq that they could put a missile up sadaam's posterior from 20 miles away. Maybe they should do a little do it yourself proctology on north korea's insane 'leader.'
#12 4 hrs ago
..........
We have listened and waited for 15 years while North Korea has built up it's nuclear arsenal, and threatened to use it. And you're suggesting we wait until we're hit before we react? I think it's your defeatist attitude which should be sanctioned.
#13 3 hrs ago
Not likely. Democrat fringe would love a lynch mob but the public still is quite happy to have Trump screwing up the plans of career politicians everywhere.
You see, we don't know what risk is "unnecessary". We can't foresee events and plan for the best outcome. Too much depends on this one choice.
I'm for parking a missile sub off the coast. It's cheaper. It annoys China. It reminds our Asian allies of the need to work together. It really doesn't need to be a sub, but not knowing is what will annoy all the armchair generals the most.
Use the aircraft carriers once you've gotten Japan to deploy an offensive military. That will annoy China too, but it's very good tit-for-tat. If you combined the population of the U.S., Japan, S. Korea, and the Philippines, it's still only about half that of China. However, the GDP of the same countries is over double that of China and the technological advantage is considerable.
China knows something of unnecessary risk. The only tactical advantage they have is geography in the defense of North Korea. They have A LOT to lose in starting a conflict. Our cost of starting a conflict is more about the trust of our allies and a temporary loss of low cost consumer goods. We still need to have public support though and that's been tested far too much in recent years.
Just park a nuke sub in the area. The Koreans don't even have subs that can function in deep water.
