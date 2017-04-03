The Latest: Military: Pilot of crashe...

The Latest: Military: Pilot of crashed F-16 out of hospital

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WFIE-TV Evansville

The Air Force said that the pilot was on a training mission in an F-16 from the ... . Air Force Security officers secure the area near the location where a military aircraft crashed, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Clinton, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min sonicfilter 1,512,846
News DHS: All Illegal Immigrants Are Subject to Arre... 1 min Wildchild 2
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 3 min positronium 7,785
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Bye Bye Trump 263,662
News Collapse of Obamacare repeal plan puts Freedom ... 5 min CodeTalker 269
News Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi... 5 min BHM5267 3
News California Senate OKs statewide immigrant sanct... 10 min anonymous 15
News What would it take for Bill O'Reilly to get fired? 23 min One Womyn Riot 124
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Jacques Ottawa 240,043
News 'You Didn't Win this Election' DNC chair Perez ... 2 hr inbred Genius 359
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC