The Latest: Condemned inmates again petition US high court
There are 1 comment on the Powhatan Today story from 10 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Condemned inmates again petition US high court. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
Anti-death penalty supporter Randy Gardner, left, wipes away a tear moments after Abraham Bonowitz, left, read on his phone the 11:45pm Supreme Court decision to halt the execution in their taped off "protest corral" outside the Varner Unit late Monday, April 17, 2017 near Varner, Ark. Anti-death penalty supporter Randy Gardner, right, embraces Abraham Bonowitz, left, after they read on his phone the 11:45 p.m., decision to halt the execution in their taped off "protest corral" outside the Varner Unit late Monday, April 17, 2017 near Varner, Ark.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,182
The Left Coast
|
#1 32 min ago
Stacey Eugene Johnson
Johnson was convicted of the murder of Carol Heath in a 1993 home invasion, during which Heath’s two and six-year-old children were present. Johnson was convicted in two trials but has maintained his innocence. The Arkansas state supreme court recently rejected his request that his execution be halted, pending the results of DNA testing of new evidence from the scene of the crime. Prosecutors argued that in the years since the initial testing, the likelihood that the DNA found at the scene that was tied to Johnson could have belonged to anyone else, had grown from 1 in 250 to 1 in 720 million.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Guest
|1,518,590
|Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori...
|5 min
|swampmudd
|78
|FOX Business News Exclusive (Oct '15)
|6 min
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|2
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|11 min
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|3
|Hillary Clinton apologized to Obama on election...
|15 min
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|27
|Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release...
|16 min
|JohnInLa
|192
|IMF to help Ukraine with up to $18 billion bailout (Mar '14)
|21 min
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|86
|Gay Skype !!
|44 min
|Snapgoodone
|292
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 hr
|District 1
|240,223
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC