The Latest: Climate protesters in Chicago target Trump Tower
There are 3 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 9 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Climate protesters in Chicago target Trump Tower. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
Thousands of people across the U.S. are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in pro... . Demonstrators march on the State Street during "100 Days of Failure" protest and march, Saturday, April 29, 2016, in Chicago.
#1 8 hrs ago
I'm fairly sure that this protest won't create jobs....
Since: Dec 09
12,638
Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
Why don't these people stop already.
Since: Dec 09
12,638
Location hidden
#3 5 hrs ago
As for obs, I bet ost of these people are paid protestors.
