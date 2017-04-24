The Latest: Climate protesters in Chi...

The Latest: Climate protesters in Chicago target Trump Tower

There are 3 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 9 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Climate protesters in Chicago target Trump Tower. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

Thousands of people across the U.S. are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in pro... . Demonstrators march on the State Street during "100 Days of Failure" protest and march, Saturday, April 29, 2016, in Chicago.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
I'm fairly sure that this protest won't create jobs....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Suezanne

Since: Dec 09

12,638

Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
Why don't these people stop already.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Suezanne

Since: Dec 09

12,638

Location hidden
#3 5 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
I'm fairly sure that this protest won't create jobs....
As for obs, I bet ost of these people are paid protestors.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,524,006
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min loose cannon 240,422
News Investments in Russia become focus in congressi... 54 min anonymous 1
News Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre... 56 min anonymous 7
News 100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism... 1 hr blahhhhhh 43
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 1 hr Larrys Woffie Dog 302
News Hundreds Of Scientists Urge Trump To Pull Out O... 2 hr Into The Night 173
News White House refuses to hand over documents to F... 2 hr Retribution 245
News Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori... 4 hr joe 438
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 4 hr Uncle Tab 265,651
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 5 hr joe 128
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,663,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC