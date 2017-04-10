The Latest: Berkeley police arrest 13 during Tax Day rallies
There are 90 comments on the News Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Berkeley police arrest 13 during Tax Day rallies. In it, News Times reports that:
Police in Berkeley, California, say 13 people have been arrested and knives and makeshift weapons confiscated after violence erupted at a park where factions that support and oppose President Donald Trump gathered for Tax Day rallies. About 200 people were at Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park for separate rallies Saturday when pushing began.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,101
Location hidden
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Look at the Soros paid professional whiners and marches that are working on their third college degree in the art of silly putty. Some are taking selfies and others are busy disguising who they are.
|
“The (R)ich Party Lies!”
Since: Feb 17
340
Location hidden
|
#3 13 hrs ago
Koch paid supporters arrested more likely. Or maybe some from those non political conservative 501(c)3 groups.
|
#4 13 hrs ago
The Leftists are undone. North Korea now has more regimented morons in pink-puss hats parading, than the remnants of these Democrat Bolshevik miscreants and hooligans. Child tyrants and people living in perpetual darkness are the Democrat's buddies.
|
“The REAL Founding Fathers!!!!!”
Since: Jun 08
31,543
Location hidden
|
#5 13 hrs ago
So, let's see if I can unravel your tangled thinking here. ONLY the leftists are committing violent acts? The arrest records are saying otherwise. Perhaps, you ought to do a little more 'digging' in order to post truth and not the usual right wingnut sheeple fabrications. Who are your buddies, eh?
*chuckles*
*cue the usual rambling regurgitations*
|
#6 13 hrs ago
Isn't it curious that the Government's post 60s 70s era politicized cops employ every means to see to it that the Democrat party's violent Africans can spiel their hatred of White women, White children and other White Americans, yet, they turn a blind eye when violent subversive Democrats prevent loyal White Americans from being heard on campuses of expensive taxpayer funded Government universities?
Ronald
|
#7 13 hrs ago
Sat Cong.
|
#8 13 hrs ago
Defending oneself against the perfidious violence of Democrat Bolsheviks is justified violence. It has been always the violent Left starting these types of confrontations and violence. The films and experience of previous violence in the streets completely proves this. It is always the Left starting these problems. The masked Leftists need to be shot in the face in the streets.
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
28,184
Location hidden
|
#9 12 hrs ago
You know I just now thought of the hats many Bolsheviks wore. They are just like the puss hats died pink :)
|
#10 12 hrs ago
The latest display of international Communist solidarity with the U.S. Democrat Communists has North Korea parading missiles and other military hardware. The misled U.S. Democrat hoards of puss-hatted females should note the thousands of pink puss-hatted viewers in Pyongyang standing rank and file. Pictures of the regimented viewers are plentiful. Plump leader Un is a bit more obvious than the Daily Worker in America, but just as funny.
|
#11 12 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout.
Yes. You are right. The media are the propaganda arm of the violent Democrat party. Because of the "dumbing-down" of Americans in occupied Government schools and universities, it is often very difficult to separate truth from WW2 era Hollywood propaganda. For example, the media have conditioned Americans to be repelled by words that are used to describe their political opponents.
For example, consider the media Orwellianization of "Brown Shirts". The fact of the matter is that the "Brownshirts" were merely the defensive unit that was formed as the muscle needed to ensure that a tiny fledgling political party would be able to exercise its free-speech rights in the face of increasingly violent political opposition. The situation is different today only inasmuch as the Government's politicized cops affirmatively turn a blind eye to the increasingly violent Democrat party's efforts to deny White Americans their free speech rights, especially on the campuses of expensive taxpayer funded Government universities as well as the public square.
Ronald
|
“The REAL Founding Fathers!!!!!”
Since: Jun 08
31,543
Location hidden
|
#12 12 hrs ago
Go and peddle your racist bullpucky on Stormfront, grasshopper. Take your faux Christian peddling nonsense with you, too.......smh......
|
#13 11 hrs ago
NotSoDivineMsM.
Thank you for confirming my suspicion of how the media is using the Orwellian word "racist". I always suspected its meaning was as a tool to be used to brand those who do not oppose the subjugation - and eventually the genociding of - White women, little White children, and other White people. You were also right when you made the astute observation that not all White and near-White people are God-fearing Christian White people.
Ronald
|
“The REAL Founding Fathers!!!!!”
Since: Jun 08
31,543
Location hidden
|
#14 11 hrs ago
You've shown, by your comments, over and over again that you are a racist reprobate. You try to appear Christian by pulling up quotes from the Bible. You are another clown whose posts I scroll by usually. You aren't worth the read, quite frankly.......smh......
*smirk*
|
#15 11 hrs ago
It's his inner-communist spewing "racist!", it's all he and the Marxist-Leninist mobs have left to bellow as they riot in the streets.
|
#16 11 hrs ago
NotSoDivineMsM.
Exactly. It is quite apparent that you are unaware of the rules. According to the rule book:
"Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour." (Exodus 20:16)
Basic stuff.
Ronald
|
“The REAL Founding Fathers!!!!!”
Since: Jun 08
31,543
Location hidden
|
#17 11 hrs ago
You can't peddle your hypocrisy here. You don't practise what you preach and this forum is full of examples of your nonsense. THAT is what is quite apparent. Go and peddle that bullpucky to those who will swallow it hook, line and sinker. It won't happen here........
[email protected] htWingnut
|
“The REAL Founding Fathers!!!!!”
Since: Jun 08
31,543
Location hidden
|
#18 11 hrs ago
Look up NON SEQUITUR. Your post is a perfect example. What part of Ms eludes you, eh?
*smirk*
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
76,221
Location hidden
|
#19 10 hrs ago
You just earned some mini concession speeches.
|
#20 10 hrs ago
Yes of course koch brothers noted republican supporters paid thugs to demonstrate agint donald to get him to release his taxes makes lots of common sense
WHAT A DAM MORON
THE TOP ECHLON OF DEMO INTELLIGENCE A SURE BET TO REPLACE PELOSI
Hahahahahahahahahahhaahahahahs hahahshshshahahahahahahshahaha hahaahahahahahahahahahahahhaah ahahahahhaahhaahahahah HAHAHAHAhh ahahahaahahahahaahahahahhahhah ahahahahahahha
He will be the leader of MORONS ON PARADE
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
76,221
Location hidden
|
#21 10 hrs ago
Get out while you can. I just sent Terminix to this thread.
|
|
