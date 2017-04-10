There are on the News Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Berkeley police arrest 13 during Tax Day rallies. In it, News Times reports that:

Police in Berkeley, California, say 13 people have been arrested and knives and makeshift weapons confiscated after violence erupted at a park where factions that support and oppose President Donald Trump gathered for Tax Day rallies. About 200 people were at Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park for separate rallies Saturday when pushing began.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Times.