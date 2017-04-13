The best people? Trump's personnel picks haunt him
There are 33 comments on the Boston.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled The best people? Trump's personnel picks haunt him. In it, Boston.com reports that:
President Donald Trump likes to boast that he only hires the best people. But his personnel choices keep coming back to haunt him.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,051
Location hidden
|
#1 18 hrs ago
The fake news of the left haunts the left. It's not working.
|
#3 16 hrs ago
Most of the mistakes are easily forgivable as long as we don't see a pattern of abuse. You can background check all you want but if the qualities you seek are not what is being documented, you have nothing.
Hiring family is unforgivable. I don't care what is on their resumes. It is completely toxic to government work.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,051
Location hidden
|
#4 16 hrs ago
Hiring know terrorist to aid you as well as ghost write your books is not a good thing for sure. Bill Ayers is a communist and domestic terrorist that killed people Yet Obama began his political career in his house.
|
#5 14 hrs ago
You're preaching to the choir more than you will ever know concerning double standards. Two wrongs don't make a right though.
I can be patient as long as I see effort and signs of progress. What I see is too much deregulation and not enough regulatory reforms like the reinstatement of Glass-Steagall. It's like punching the gas once you're skidding on ice. It's all wrong and the old Republican status-quo is all that is shining through the media $hit mist.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,531
|
#6 13 hrs ago
Isn't it funny how the "hiring family" crowd is coming out of the woodwork now but said nothing when Slick WIllie put Hillary in charge of healthcare?
Selective outrage.
Not to mention, you can't tell me that if ol' Hill had won Chelsea wouldn't have had an "advisory" role.....
|
#7 12 hrs ago
No. There was quite a stink about Hillary's role. It was just as inexcusable and Bill was just as petulant about admitting that he made a complete idiot decision. That doesn't mean the I won't call it what it was or what it currently is. Nope!
So what's it going to be, Nepotist Donald? Are you going to quit this job because you aren't having as much fun as you thought you'd have? Whizzing in Hillary's Wheeties does come with a price.
....and welcome to the real working world where you can't bully your problems away with the petty cash fund!
|
#8 12 hrs ago
What a load of crap.
JFK made his brother AG.
|
#9 12 hrs ago
Walking, Talking CORRUPTION, Personified...not to mention, a blatant Violation of the U.S. Constitution!
What's it going to take for this TEAbagger-Majority Congress to IMPEACH TRUMP...for him to hand the Keys to the White House over to Putin???...SMH...
|
#10 12 hrs ago
We've got the most Corrupt TEAbagger-Majority Congress, and Trump Presidency, that Putin's MONEY CAN BUY!
|
#11 12 hrs ago
..and that was why the current laws against it were made.
|
#12 11 hrs ago
Much as I may like the sturm and drang, I don't know what Constitutional point has been violated here. Russian involvement? Gotta have proof...and if it was just the Russians and not Trump, then it's not illegal, at least not in Russia. Darn that free press!
|
#13 11 hrs ago
What's not working besides Trump and his incompetent staff?
|
#14 11 hrs ago
You seem fascinated with that word Teabagger.
You just like the way it rolls around on your tongue or something?
|
#15 11 hrs ago
Hmm, Trump hired 3 known "foreign agents," one a Russian operative, to work on his campaign and a ghost writer, Tony Schwartz, to write his books.
Is that what you're talking about?
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,531
|
#16 11 hrs ago
Wow, sounds like a certain snowflake is still having a tantrum about the election.
Here, maybe this will help.....
|
#17 11 hrs ago
More "Fake News." President Trump's picks are far more qualified and effective than the group of civil rights attorneys Obama surrounded himself with. Obama's cronies did little else but attempt to portray law-enforcement and the Justice System as evil.
|
#18 11 hrs ago
The anti-nepotism law doesn't apply to WH staff.
The law was made because RFK wouldn't kiss LBJ's azz, not because RFK was a bad AG.
|
#20 11 hrs ago
Yeah, that "crack" legal team who represented him in the first Muslim ban showed the 9th Circuit.
Gen. Kelly is solid, Nikki Haley is solid, I thought Mattis was but after seeing him at the press conference he appears demented. The rest are highly unqualified and are a detriment.
|
#21 11 hrs ago
Um, RFK was Pres. JFK's Atty General and he was no relation to LBJ.
As usual you are fact deprived.
|
#22 10 hrs ago
How many Syrian Fighter Jets did Obama destroy? What did Obama's Secretary Of State John Kerry do that was notable?
|
|
|
