The best people? Trump's personnel pi...

The best people? Trump's personnel picks haunt him

There are 33 comments on the Boston.com story from 18 hrs ago, titled The best people? Trump's personnel picks haunt him. In it, Boston.com reports that:

President Donald Trump likes to boast that he only hires the best people. But his personnel choices keep coming back to haunt him.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,051

Location hidden
#1 18 hrs ago
The fake news of the left haunts the left. It's not working.

Judged:

4

4

2

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 16 hrs ago
Most of the mistakes are easily forgivable as long as we don't see a pattern of abuse. You can background check all you want but if the qualities you seek are not what is being documented, you have nothing.

Hiring family is unforgivable. I don't care what is on their resumes. It is completely toxic to government work.

Judged:

1

1

1

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,051

Location hidden
#4 16 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Most of the mistakes are easily forgivable as long as we don't see a pattern of abuse. You can background check all you want but if the qualities you seek are not what is being documented, you have nothing.

Hiring family is unforgivable. I don't care what is on their resumes. It is completely toxic to government work.
Hiring know terrorist to aid you as well as ghost write your books is not a good thing for sure. Bill Ayers is a communist and domestic terrorist that killed people Yet Obama began his political career in his house.

Judged:

4

2

2

anonymous

New York, NY

#5 14 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Hiring know terrorist to aid you as well as ghost write your books is not a good thing for sure. Bill Ayers is a communist and domestic terrorist that killed people Yet Obama began his political career in his house.
You're preaching to the choir more than you will ever know concerning double standards. Two wrongs don't make a right though.

I can be patient as long as I see effort and signs of progress. What I see is too much deregulation and not enough regulatory reforms like the reinstatement of Glass-Steagall. It's like punching the gas once you're skidding on ice. It's all wrong and the old Republican status-quo is all that is shining through the media $hit mist.
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,531

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 13 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Hiring know terrorist to aid you as well as ghost write your books is not a good thing for sure. Bill Ayers is a communist and domestic terrorist that killed people Yet Obama began his political career in his house.
Isn't it funny how the "hiring family" crowd is coming out of the woodwork now but said nothing when Slick WIllie put Hillary in charge of healthcare?

Selective outrage.

Not to mention, you can't tell me that if ol' Hill had won Chelsea wouldn't have had an "advisory" role.....

Judged:

1

anonymous

New York, NY

#7 12 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Isn't it funny how the "hiring family" crowd is coming out of the woodwork now but said nothing when Slick WIllie put Hillary in charge of healthcare?

Selective outrage.

Not to mention, you can't tell me that if ol' Hill had won Chelsea wouldn't have had an "advisory" role.....
No. There was quite a stink about Hillary's role. It was just as inexcusable and Bill was just as petulant about admitting that he made a complete idiot decision. That doesn't mean the I won't call it what it was or what it currently is. Nope!

So what's it going to be, Nepotist Donald? Are you going to quit this job because you aren't having as much fun as you thought you'd have? Whizzing in Hillary's Wheeties does come with a price.

....and welcome to the real working world where you can't bully your problems away with the petty cash fund!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#8 12 hrs ago
What a load of crap.

JFK made his brother AG.

Judged:

1

Sassy

San Diego, CA

#9 12 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Most of the mistakes are easily forgivable as long as we don't see a pattern of abuse. You can background check all you want but if the qualities you seek are not what is being documented, you have nothing.

Hiring family is unforgivable. I don't care what is on their resumes. It is completely toxic to government work.
Walking, Talking CORRUPTION, Personified...not to mention, a blatant Violation of the U.S. Constitution!
What's it going to take for this TEAbagger-Majority Congress to IMPEACH TRUMP...for him to hand the Keys to the White House over to Putin???...SMH...

Judged:

1

1

1

Sassy

Burbank, CA

#10 12 hrs ago
We've got the most Corrupt TEAbagger-Majority Congress, and Trump Presidency, that Putin's MONEY CAN BUY!

Judged:

1

1

anonymous

New York, NY

#11 12 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
What a load of crap.

JFK made his brother AG.
..and that was why the current laws against it were made.
anonymous

New York, NY

#12 11 hrs ago
Sassy wrote:
<quoted text>

Walking, Talking CORRUPTION, Personified...not to mention, a blatant Violation of the U.S. Constitution!
What's it going to take for this TEAbagger-Majority Congress to IMPEACH TRUMP...for him to hand the Keys to the White House over to Putin???...SMH...
Much as I may like the sturm and drang, I don't know what Constitutional point has been violated here. Russian involvement? Gotta have proof...and if it was just the Russians and not Trump, then it's not illegal, at least not in Russia. Darn that free press!

Judged:

1

Blue America

Boston, MA

#13 11 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
The fake news of the left haunts the left. It's not working.
What's not working besides Trump and his incompetent staff?
CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#14 11 hrs ago
Sassy wrote:
We've got the most Corrupt TEAbagger-Majority Congress, and Trump Presidency, that Putin's MONEY CAN BUY!
You seem fascinated with that word Teabagger.
You just like the way it rolls around on your tongue or something?

Judged:

1

1

Blue America

Boston, MA

#15 11 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Hiring know terrorist to aid you as well as ghost write your books is not a good thing for sure. Bill Ayers is a communist and domestic terrorist that killed people Yet Obama began his political career in his house.
Hmm, Trump hired 3 known "foreign agents," one a Russian operative, to work on his campaign and a ghost writer, Tony Schwartz, to write his books.

Is that what you're talking about?
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,531

Lake Geneva, WI

#16 11 hrs ago
Sassy wrote:
<quoted text>

Walking, Talking CORRUPTION, Personified...not to mention, a blatant Violation of the U.S. Constitution!
What's it going to take for this TEAbagger-Majority Congress to IMPEACH TRUMP...for him to hand the Keys to the White House over to Putin???...SMH...
Wow, sounds like a certain snowflake is still having a tantrum about the election.

Here, maybe this will help.....

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctjOUqAVDAQ
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#17 11 hrs ago
More "Fake News." President Trump's picks are far more qualified and effective than the group of civil rights attorneys Obama surrounded himself with. Obama's cronies did little else but attempt to portray law-enforcement and the Justice System as evil.
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#18 11 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

..and that was why the current laws against it were made.
The anti-nepotism law doesn't apply to WH staff.

The law was made because RFK wouldn't kiss LBJ's azz, not because RFK was a bad AG.
Blue America

Boston, MA

#20 11 hrs ago
USA Today wrote:
More "Fake News." President Trump's picks are far more qualified and effective than the group of civil rights attorneys Obama surrounded himself with. Obama's cronies did little else but attempt to portray law-enforcement and the Justice System as evil.
Yeah, that "crack" legal team who represented him in the first Muslim ban showed the 9th Circuit.

Gen. Kelly is solid, Nikki Haley is solid, I thought Mattis was but after seeing him at the press conference he appears demented. The rest are highly unqualified and are a detriment.
Blue America

Boston, MA

#21 11 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

The anti-nepotism law doesn't apply to WH staff.

The law was made because RFK wouldn't kiss LBJ's azz, not because RFK was a bad AG.
Um, RFK was Pres. JFK's Atty General and he was no relation to LBJ.

As usual you are fact deprived.
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#22 10 hrs ago
How many Syrian Fighter Jets did Obama destroy? What did Obama's Secretary Of State John Kerry do that was notable?
Chicago, IL

