There are 11 comments on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release tax returns. In it, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that:

Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide Saturday to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his business ties and potential conflicts of interest. Organizers said the protests - dubbed the Tax March - were scheduled in nearly 150 cities, and stemmed from the women's march that took place the day after Trump's inauguration.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#1 13 hrs ago
Tell us or we will wear strange stuff, and pout!!!!!!

anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#2 12 hrs ago
Nobody has the time for harassers demanding pointless audits.

Blame Obama for not having the job done to your satisfaction to begin with.

I HATE THE TRUMP TRASH

New York, NY

#3 12 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Nobody has the time for harassers demanding pointless audits.

Blame Obama for not having the job done to your satisfaction to begin with.
Are you Russian, or just CRAZY IN LOVE WITH MONEY?
When you care more about Trump, OR his money, than you do about our Country...then, you need to watched closely by our FBI and our Intelligence Agencies!

I think I'll just call their Hotline and tell them that, and that hey need to "check you out"!

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#4 11 hrs ago
Is there a law saying tax returns be made public? No? If you want one person to reveal his tax returns, I want many others to do it also, beginning with Hillary Clinton and Chuck Shumer. And just because Obama is out of office doesn't mean I'm not interested in his tax returns. Or is the prerogative of examining tax returns for Democrats only?

Charlie

Reading, PA

#5 11 hrs ago
More goofy news.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,164

The Left Coast

#6 11 hrs ago
Not only his tax returns, we demand to see his birth certificate and college transcripts.

too much

Center Line, MI

#7 10 hrs ago
George Soros pulled this off.
davy

Colby, KS

#11 9 hrs ago
I HATE THE TRUMP TRASH wrote:
<quoted text>

Are you Russian, or just CRAZY IN LOVE WITH MONEY?
When you care more about Trump, OR his money, than you do about our Country...then, you need to watched closely by our FBI and our Intelligence Agencies!

I think I'll just call their Hotline and tell them that, and that hey need to "check you out"!
GFY

too much

Center Line, MI

#12 8 hrs ago
I HATE THE TRUMP TRASH wrote:
<quoted text>

Are you Russian, or just CRAZY IN LOVE WITH MONEY?
When you care more about Trump, OR his money, than you do about our Country...then, you need to watched closely by our FBI and our Intelligence Agencies!

I think I'll just call their Hotline and tell them that, and that hey need to "check you out"!
Your anti Trump talk needs to be checked out by the secret service. You could off any minute.
anonymous

New York, NY

#13 1 hr ago
I HATE THE TRUMP TRASH wrote:
<quoted text>

Are you Russian, or just CRAZY IN LOVE WITH MONEY?
When you care more about Trump, OR his money, than you do about our Country...then, you need to watched closely by our FBI and our Intelligence Agencies!

I think I'll just call their Hotline and tell them that, and that hey need to "check you out"!
I achieve total satisfaction from the acquisition of money. It's about jobs. Really.... JOBS!

It really isn't about passive-aggressive women...unless they admit that they want jobs too. Otherwise, I'm quite content to assume that they just want my job. It certainly isn't, never was and never will be about Trump's taxes.

Nice Obamatalk. "Russian"? "Watched by the FBI"?...and you wonder why I assume that you'd be OK with taking my job from me?

Liberals. Toxic haters of heterosexual, White males. You're a disgrace to the liberal legacy.

spud

Bangor, PA

#14 7 min ago
Rachel Maddow could get them but she's afraid they will make the Clintons and Obamas look bad again.
