Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release tax returns

Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide Saturday to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his business ties and potential conflicts of interest. Organizers said the protests - dubbed the Tax March - were scheduled in nearly 150 cities, and stemmed from the women's march that took place the day after Trump's inauguration.

