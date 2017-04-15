Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release tax returns
There are 11 comments on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Tax Day demonstrators demand that Trump release tax returns. In it, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that:
Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide Saturday to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, saying Americans deserve to know about his business ties and potential conflicts of interest. Organizers said the protests - dubbed the Tax March - were scheduled in nearly 150 cities, and stemmed from the women's march that took place the day after Trump's inauguration.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Tell us or we will wear strange stuff, and pout!!!!!!
|
#2 12 hrs ago
Nobody has the time for harassers demanding pointless audits.
Blame Obama for not having the job done to your satisfaction to begin with.
|
#3 12 hrs ago
Are you Russian, or just CRAZY IN LOVE WITH MONEY?
When you care more about Trump, OR his money, than you do about our Country...then, you need to watched closely by our FBI and our Intelligence Agencies!
I think I'll just call their Hotline and tell them that, and that hey need to "check you out"!
|
#4 11 hrs ago
Is there a law saying tax returns be made public? No? If you want one person to reveal his tax returns, I want many others to do it also, beginning with Hillary Clinton and Chuck Shumer. And just because Obama is out of office doesn't mean I'm not interested in his tax returns. Or is the prerogative of examining tax returns for Democrats only?
|
#5 11 hrs ago
More goofy news.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,164
The Left Coast
|
#6 11 hrs ago
Not only his tax returns, we demand to see his birth certificate and college transcripts.
|
#7 10 hrs ago
George Soros pulled this off.
|
#11 9 hrs ago
GFY
|
#12 8 hrs ago
Your anti Trump talk needs to be checked out by the secret service. You could off any minute.
|
#13 1 hr ago
I achieve total satisfaction from the acquisition of money. It's about jobs. Really.... JOBS!
It really isn't about passive-aggressive women...unless they admit that they want jobs too. Otherwise, I'm quite content to assume that they just want my job. It certainly isn't, never was and never will be about Trump's taxes.
Nice Obamatalk. "Russian"? "Watched by the FBI"?...and you wonder why I assume that you'd be OK with taking my job from me?
Liberals. Toxic haters of heterosexual, White males. You're a disgrace to the liberal legacy.
|
#14 7 min ago
Rachel Maddow could get them but she's afraid they will make the Clintons and Obamas look bad again.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|2 min
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|318
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 min
|Truth is might
|221,082
|5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P...
|27 min
|kuda
|2
|Joe Biden has called for Trump to make Russians...
|48 min
|spud
|3
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Joy
|1,516,732
|Anti-Trump sentiment, ad blitz motivate Georgia...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|5
|Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,038
|Activists, Democrats plan Tax March to get Trum...
|4 hr
|ICE MAN
|65
|Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik...
|6 hr
|Drumpf Disaster
|612
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC