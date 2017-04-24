Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Moore running for US Senate
Moore, who was the suspended Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, said he filed ... . Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announces his plan to run for U.S. Senate during a news conference Wednesday, April 26, 2017, on the steps of the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump blasts 'super liberal Democrat' in Georgi...
|1 min
|Details at Eleven
|70
|White House refuses to hand over documents to F...
|6 min
|Trump your President
|77
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Earl
|1,522,788
|white people can't be racist
|7 min
|HanSatroHonmin46
|1
|Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state
|10 min
|huntcoyotes
|355
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 min
|silly rabbit
|313,985
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|12 min
|bad bob
|80
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|21 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|265,339
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|52 min
|Coffee Party
|240,361
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC