Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country
There are 2 comments on the WRAL.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country. In it, WRAL.com reports that:
It's the highest level of support ever recorded in polling by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky since the group first asked the question in 2011. Anti-smoking advocates hope the numbers will fuel a renewed push for a public smoking ban in a state that leads the country in the number of tobacco-related cancer cases per 100,000 people.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,133
The Left Coast
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Will the anti-smoking advocates go after pot smokers?
|
#2 1 hr ago
Now THATS an idea!!! Why are the cig. smokers always getting picked on, I don't get it.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Dr Guru
|239,950
|'You Didn't Win this Election' DNC chair Perez ...
|2 min
|DR X
|281
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Pete
|1,512,280
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 min
|Susanm
|313,724
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|9 min
|LeftPhartz
|24,267
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 min
|Lesa
|25,415
|Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tenn...
|15 min
|Wildchild
|2
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 hr
|Just Think
|7,729
|Gay Skype !!
|6 hr
|Ayeboii18
|176
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC