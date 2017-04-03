Support surges for smoking ban in tob...

Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country

There are 2 comments on the WRAL.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Support surges for smoking ban in tobacco country.

It's the highest level of support ever recorded in polling by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky since the group first asked the question in 2011. Anti-smoking advocates hope the numbers will fuel a renewed push for a public smoking ban in a state that leads the country in the number of tobacco-related cancer cases per 100,000 people.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,133

The Left Coast

#1 6 hrs ago
Will the anti-smoking advocates go after pot smokers?

visitor

Reading, PA

#2 1 hr ago
RustyS wrote:
Will the anti-smoking advocates go after pot smokers?
Now THATS an idea!!! Why are the cig. smokers always getting picked on, I don't get it.
Chicago, IL

