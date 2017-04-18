Some vets can go to CVS 'MinuteClinic...

Some vets can go to CVS 'MinuteClinics' for minor illnesses

There are 7 comments on the The Gazette story from 9 hrs ago, titled Some vets can go to CVS 'MinuteClinics' for minor illnesses.

Some ailing veterans can now use their federal health care benefits at CVS "MinuteClinics" to treat minor illnesses and injuries, under a pilot program announced Tuesday by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The new program, currently limited to the Phoenix area, comes three years after the VA faced allegations of chronically long wait times at its centers, including its Phoenix facility, which treats about 120,000 veterans.

Suezanne

#1 9 hrs ago
Finially something good for the Vets. Hope it works for them.
okimar

#2 9 hrs ago
Suezanne wrote:
Finially something good for the Vets. Hope it works for them.
1.) It's limited to the Phoenix area.

2.) It should have never come to this.

3.) Why just CVS,not the local hospitals ?

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 8 hrs ago
Last time I suggested that JOBS might help vets it got censored. So noted.
Suezanne

#4 8 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
1.) It's limited to the Phoenix area.

2.) It should have never come to this.

3.) Why just CVS,not the local hospitals ?
all true, hopefully this program will expand to local hospitals too.

I just meant the vets have been getting a bad deal for a long time, its about time something is being done, but surely not even tipping the ice-burg.
RustyS

#5 7 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
1.) It's limited to the Phoenix area.

2.) It should have never come to this.

3.) Why just CVS,not the local hospitals ?
Obama.
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#6 6 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
1.) It's limited to the Phoenix area.

2.) It should have never come to this.

3.) Why just CVS,not the local hospitals ?
;) just google AZ, not just phoenix! ;-00
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#7 6 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Obama.
the Themes is Obamacare!! ;-000000
