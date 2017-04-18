There are on the The Gazette story from 9 hrs ago, titled Some vets can go to CVS 'MinuteClinics' for minor illnesses. In it, The Gazette reports that:

Some ailing veterans can now use their federal health care benefits at CVS "MinuteClinics" to treat minor illnesses and injuries, under a pilot program announced Tuesday by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The new program, currently limited to the Phoenix area, comes three years after the VA faced allegations of chronically long wait times at its centers, including its Phoenix facility, which treats about 120,000 veterans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.