Senate votes to return Delta Queen to waterways
The Senate voted 85-12 on Monday to allow the legendary riverboat to carry passengers if certain safety changes are made to the wooden vessel. In the past, the Delta Queen had been exempted from a 1966 law that had prevented wooden boats from carrying passengers overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You'll CHEER When You See Who Was Just Arrested
|7 min
|George Lopez
|4
|Trump's border wall could pay for itself
|15 min
|Quirky
|4
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|17 min
|Baptistism by Proxy
|62
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|17 min
|Limbertwig
|263,411
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|30 min
|Baptistism by Proxy
|223
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|32 min
|Dr Guru
|239,874
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|34 min
|Baptistism by Proxy
|323
|Gay Skype !!
|40 min
|filmiup
|174
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|PDJT sighting
|7,669
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|King Clutch
|1,511,941
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC