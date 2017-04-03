Senate votes to return Delta Queen to...

Senate votes to return Delta Queen to waterways

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Senate voted 85-12 on Monday to allow the legendary riverboat to carry passengers if certain safety changes are made to the wooden vessel. In the past, the Delta Queen had been exempted from a 1966 law that had prevented wooden boats from carrying passengers overnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News You'll CHEER When You See Who Was Just Arrested 7 min George Lopez 4
News Trump's border wall could pay for itself 15 min Quirky 4
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 17 min Baptistism by Proxy 62
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 17 min Limbertwig 263,411
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 30 min Baptistism by Proxy 223
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 32 min Dr Guru 239,874
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 34 min Baptistism by Proxy 323
Gay Skype !! 40 min filmiup 174
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr PDJT sighting 7,669
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr King Clutch 1,511,941
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,036,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC