Senate set to confirm Sonny Perdue as...

Senate set to confirm Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary

There are 2 comments on the The Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled Senate set to confirm Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary. In it, The Tribune reports that:

Perdue would be the first Southerner in the post in more than two decades. He's the son of a farmer and has owned several agricultural companies.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,171

NYC

#1 12 hrs ago
The liberal Democrats aiming to sabotage the trump great regime since they despise America and love our worst enemies including Iran, North Korea Syria and Russia known as the axis of evil It tool three months to approve Agriculture Secretary because of the evil Democrats.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,199

Location hidden
#3 11 hrs ago
One more Ace for the deck.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,521,328
News Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state 5 min Ronald 261
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 12 min No Surprise 5,586
News Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas... 12 min District10 299
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 21 min inbred Genius 1,521
News Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago... 21 min Mitt s Santorum S... 33
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 25 min silly rabbit 313,939
News Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori... 31 min WelbyMD 279
News Will Islam Inherit the Earth? 46 min kuda 148
Gay Skype !! 59 min armydan2465 349
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 280,535,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC