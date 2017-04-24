Senate set to confirm Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary
There are 2 comments on the The Tribune story from 12 hrs ago, titled Senate set to confirm Sonny Perdue as agriculture secretary. In it, The Tribune reports that:
Perdue would be the first Southerner in the post in more than two decades. He's the son of a farmer and has owned several agricultural companies.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Tribune.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,171
NYC
|
#1 12 hrs ago
The liberal Democrats aiming to sabotage the trump great regime since they despise America and love our worst enemies including Iran, North Korea Syria and Russia known as the axis of evil It tool three months to approve Agriculture Secretary because of the evil Democrats.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,199
Location hidden
|
#3 11 hrs ago
One more Ace for the deck.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,521,328
|Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state
|5 min
|Ronald
|261
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|12 min
|No Surprise
|5,586
|Tax Day marches aim to pressure Trump to releas...
|12 min
|District10
|299
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|21 min
|inbred Genius
|1,521
|Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago...
|21 min
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|33
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|25 min
|silly rabbit
|313,939
|Racism motivated Trump voters more than authori...
|31 min
|WelbyMD
|279
|Will Islam Inherit the Earth?
|46 min
|kuda
|148
|Gay Skype !!
|59 min
|armydan2465
|349
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC