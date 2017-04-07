Senate Republicans invoke 'nuclear op...

Senate Republicans invoke 'nuclear option' to clear way for Gorsuch confirmation

There are 6 comments on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from 14 hrs ago, titled Senate Republicans invoke 'nuclear option' to clear way for Gorsuch confirmation. In it, The Oak Ridge Observer reports that:

On Thursday, the GOP-controlled Senate changed the rules once again - this time disallowing a filibuster on Supreme Court nominees altogether, following the precedent set when the Democrats were in control and blocked filibusters for lower-court nominees. The Senate voted 52-48 along strict party lines to change the rule requiring 60 votes to confirm a Supreme Court nominee.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 13 hrs ago
Just remember this when the tables are turned. Aristocrats beware if the Dems ever get past their hatred of straight, White males......that won't happen though, will it?

Charlie

Reading, PA

#2 11 hrs ago
Ouch!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,144

The Left Coast

#3 10 hrs ago
Harry Reid was a brilliant liberal. Crooked, but brilliant.

Gooooogle AZ

Phoenix, AZ

#5 5 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Harry Reid was a brilliant liberal. Crooked, but brilliant.
nuclear option? sound liked World Wor II ? ;-00
Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#6 5 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Just remember this when the tables are turned. Aristocrats beware if the Dems ever get past their hatred of straight, White males......that won't happen though, will it?
But Cletus, not all str8, white males are misogynists, white [sic] supremacists [sic], homophobes, evilgelical wack jobs.
Salero21

Marion, IN

#7 5 hrs ago
Filibusterism ought to end forever.
