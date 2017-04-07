Senate Republicans invoke 'nuclear option' to clear way for Gorsuch confirmation
There are 6 comments on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from 14 hrs ago, titled Senate Republicans invoke 'nuclear option' to clear way for Gorsuch confirmation. In it, The Oak Ridge Observer reports that:
On Thursday, the GOP-controlled Senate changed the rules once again - this time disallowing a filibuster on Supreme Court nominees altogether, following the precedent set when the Democrats were in control and blocked filibusters for lower-court nominees. The Senate voted 52-48 along strict party lines to change the rule requiring 60 votes to confirm a Supreme Court nominee.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Just remember this when the tables are turned. Aristocrats beware if the Dems ever get past their hatred of straight, White males......that won't happen though, will it?
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Ouch!
|
Since: Mar 09
11,144
The Left Coast
|
#3 10 hrs ago
Harry Reid was a brilliant liberal. Crooked, but brilliant.
|
#5 5 hrs ago
nuclear option? sound liked World Wor II ? ;-00
|
#6 5 hrs ago
But Cletus, not all str8, white males are misogynists, white [sic] supremacists [sic], homophobes, evilgelical wack jobs.
|
#7 5 hrs ago
Filibusterism ought to end forever.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'You Didn't Win this Election' DNC chair Perez ...
|1 min
|Cheney and Bushie
|434
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 min
|TheDoctor-Who
|25,506
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|24 min
|Ball Park Franks
|3,409
|Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court no...
|57 min
|Gotti
|85
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,513,998
|New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They C...
|2 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|91
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|River Tam
|220,889
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|crusto starch march
|240,032
|Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi...
|3 hr
|WelbyMD
|45
|Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik...
|5 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|45
|
|Gay Skype !!
|6 hr
|kiss sweet
|188
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC