Senate approves Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
There are 7 comments on the Thetelegraphand Argus story from 10 hrs ago, titled Senate approves Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. In it, Thetelegraphand Argus reports that:
The vote - 54 to 45 - brings a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. The victory gives Mr Trump's 49-year-old nominee a lifetime spot on the court and his party a much-needed political win after failing to pass legislation on health care and other issues.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
Good to go! Now maybe some vigilante opinions by other federal judges can be brought to them and cleared up. Too bad about the rumors that they support corporate status as citizens. That could ruin everything if they put on a puppet show to hide their aristocratic bias.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,144
The Left Coast
|
#2 7 hrs ago
Now it will be easier for Trumps next two appointments to the SC
|
#3 5 hrs ago
Wonderful. We've couldn't have asked for a better choice than Gorsuch for Supreme Court. And it's also a good thing president Trump exercised authority and attacked a Syrian air base. Had he put it to a Congressional vote, Democrats like Pelosi would have cried No No No.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,140
NYC
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Thank the Lord for the great President Donald Trump for the nomination of bright patriotic and constitution led Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court by the GOP Senators led by the great Mitch McConnell who defeated the Liberal anti-American Democrats led by snaky Chuck Schumer.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
76,091
Location hidden
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Dimstone, you are the king of understatement. Your hyperbolic adjectives are cartoonishly hysterical.
|
United States
|
#6 37 min ago
Ligaya Fabian of 1631 El Camino Real #8 Tustin Ca 92780 submitted fake documents and paid money to obtain a driver’s license but the dmv found out and revoked the license. She jumpshipped her flight from Germany to Canada at lax to get here. She now has a green card.
|
#7 29 min ago
..........
Well marg, you wanted "Sanctuary" status for CA and you got it. Now live with your criminals.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|14 min
|USA Today
|23
|New York, other states challenge Trump over cli...
|20 min
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|40
|The Latest: Tillerson says Russia has 'failed' ...
|23 min
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|31
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|25 min
|River Tam
|220,886
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|26 min
|loose cannon
|240,031
|Devin Nunes is out. And the right is making the...
|29 min
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|16
|Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi...
|30 min
|WelbyMD
|45
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|53 min
|mdbuilder
|1,513,991
|Trump supporters express anger over Syria strik...
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|45
|Gay Skype !!
|3 hr
|kiss sweet
|188
|
|Democrats block Donald Trump's Supreme Court no...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|79
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC