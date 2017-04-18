Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station stampede
There are 1 comment on the WAFF-TV Huntsville story from 15 hrs ago, titled Schumer: Boost communication after Penn Station stampede. In it, WAFF-TV Huntsville reports that:
Sen. Charles Schumer says the stampede that injured 16 people at New York's P... . FILE - In this Friday, April 14, 2017 file photo, New York City police officers detain a passenger from a disabled New Jersey Transit train who became belligerent and sparked a stampede among passengers leaving the overc... .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,174
Location hidden
|
#1 14 hrs ago
I hope all the NYC liberals got participation trophies for being in the Stampede.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Pete
|1,520,739
|Trump OKs more coal mining on public lands
|5 min
|Judge
|5
|Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago...
|9 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Possible shutdown, health care quagmire awaitin...
|11 min
|Pete
|28
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|14 min
|DC Dave
|42
|4An SNL star made an awkward Hillary joke at a ...
|21 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|6
|Bloomberg to world leaders: Ignore Trump on cli...
|22 min
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Attorney General doesn't realize Hawaii is a state
|59 min
|SaviorSelf
|197
|Gay Skype !!
|1 hr
|Jerry22
|338
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Saint Donald
|240,292
|
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2,025
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC